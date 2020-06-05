FishHawk resident Tina Trimborn has made a big impact over the last few weeks. Trimborn, physician and providers relations director for Behavioral Health Services at HCA – Brandon Regional and Tampa Community Hospitals and Newsome High School’s girls soccer coach, is using her connections in the community to feed local heroes while supporting area restaurants.

“When the crisis hit, I immediately thought of my dad’s philosophy, that when you are struggling, the best thing you can do is help someone else,” said Trimborn.

She quickly went to work motivating her family and soccer players to start writing thank-you cards and letters to emergency workers and seniors, but then decided that she could use her connections to do more.

“I realized that there are many heroes in tough times, not just the obvious ones,” she explained. “So I turned to friends at hospitals and restaurants to see what we could do to help.”

Trimborn’s first call was to Jill Lansky, physician and providers relations director for women’s services at Brandon Regional Hospital, to identify the hospital units in most need of support.

“Jill was so paramount in us pulling the meals off and has spent countless hours organizing, identifying units in need, delivering most meals, sending out follow up pictures,” said Trimborn.

In the first few weeks of May, Trimborn, Lansky and their contacts organized 10 meals for floors of hospital workers, totaling about $300 in value each. Groups including the Newsome Athletic Booster Club, the school’s girls soccer, cheerleading and basketball teams and Trimborn’s family and friends all contributed and food came from Taco YOLO and Davenport’s Daily Delights.

“When we fed the NICU nurses at Brandon Regional Hospital on Cinco de Mayo, one of the nurses told me that the little plate of food she received drove her to be able to finish her shift,” said Trimborn.

Davenport’s Daily Delight’s owner, Peggy Davenport, has been donating meals since the crisis started in late March and has set up a donation form on her business website so that individuals can easily give towards a meal for a frontline worker or resident in need.

“We can’t imagine these healthcare heroes going to work everyday and then quarantining away from their families to protect others,” said Davenport. “They are selfless and it is our pleasure to help them in a small way.”

To learn more about Davenport’s Daily Delights or to contribute to its meal donation program, visit www.davenportsdailydelights.com.

To sign up to help, email her at christina.trimborn@hca.healthcare.com.