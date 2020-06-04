The Osprey Observer has been the victim of Mail Fraud. On Saturday night at 3 a.m., a hacker originating in Thailand got into our Stamps.com account and mailed 709 Priority Mail packages costing $7.15 each to addresses all over the U.S. including Texas, Michigan, NY, PA. Thankful for one recipient who let us know that inside the fake packages are checks from VIBE bank for $1,500 and instructions of what to buy from Walmart, including $35 worth of personal care items and $1,200 worth of gift cards and then submit photos to a specific email address. We have reported the crime to Stamps.com and the United States Postal Inspection Service and have a case number. We apologize to any of the 709 people who will receive this scam-none of the addresses were in Florida. We certainly don’t need criminals taking advantage of our citizens at this time. If you received one of these fake packages, please contact the US Postal Inspection Dept at 1-877-876-2455 and reference case #10680202. We have no further information as we await communication, however, if you have any question, please feel free to email editor@ospreyobserver.com.