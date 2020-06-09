The hard times brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic brought out the good in many residents and businesses. The Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce (GRCC) recently recognized some of its members for going above and beyond in the last few months.

“The Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce is overjoyed at all the ways our members have found to give back to the community during this time of need. Throughout the last few weeks, we have seen the Greater Riverview community come together more than ever to support each other through these challenging times,” said Gabby Morford, the chamber’s event coordinator.

One member, Sam’s Club #4801 (Riverview), implemented various exclusive hours to provide special shopping opportunities to select groups.

“On a few select Sundays, they allowed first responders and nurses to shop early as well as one day just for teachers to come in early,” said Morford. “Because of that success, they started allowing seniors and those with complicated respiratory systems to shop with less crowds starting at 7 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Sam’s Club #4801 (Riverview) even set up a ‘concierge’ to shop for their members who didn’t want to come in the club. Customers simply told them what they needed, and Sam’s Club employees went in to shop for them and bring it out to their car.”

Morford also explained that in addition to these store concessions, Sam’s Club #4801 (Riverview) also donated $7,000 to Riverview nonprofits, provided pizzas to the local fire department and donated supplies and food to St. Joseph’s Hospital on multiple occasions.

A few other generous GRCC members took the time and money to give back in an inspiring way. Janice Bayruns with FirstLight Home Care, secured Red Carpet Carwash & Mobile Detailing Inc. to clean healthcare (assisted living facilities) employee’s vehicles to show their appreciation. 3 C’s Catering LLC joined forces with other local vendors to give away a free wedding to an essential worker or frontline employee.

Bryan and Heather Hindman with Bryan Hindman Electric, LLC built handwashing stations on all of their company trucks to keep their clients and employees safe. They also started a ‘Congratulations 2020 Graduates’ lawn sign project to recognize the high school seniors graduating without a conventional end-of-the-year ceremony.

The Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce can be reached at info@riverviewchamber.com or 234-5944.