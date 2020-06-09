Absolute Wellness Center has been a part of the Brandon community for more than 25 years. It has two offices available to serve the Brandon and surrounding communities.

Patients seeking treatment with Dr. Kevan Kruse or Dr. Dennis O’Hara are assured of receiving the best quality care that includes the latest cutting edge physical therapies, modern chiropractic techniques and professionally trained massage therapists.

“What makes the patients keep coming back to the office is the staff and their genuine concern for your absolute well-being,” said Dr. O’Hara. Dr. O’Hara joined the Absolute Wellness team in August 2016.

“Absolute Wellness has been in business in Brandon since 1995, owned and operated by Dr. Kevan Kruse,” Dr. O’Hara said. “The practice has been very successful and after I joined the practice we began planning expansion in March of 2018.”

If you ask Dr. O’Hara what makes Absolute Wellness different from other wellness centers in the area, he’ll tell you it’s the techniques they use at the center as well as the family atmosphere.

“We provide hands-on manual therapy, therapeutic exercises and stretching, along with chiropractic adjustments,” Dr. O’Hara said. “Most of our patients are either in pain or come in after an injury. We educate our patients of the importance of taking care of their health after we get them out of pain. Absolute Wellness is a family-owned and run business that treats the staff as one of the family. We pride ourselves in delivering personalized service to the patients.”

Both Dr. O’Hara and Dr. Kruse love being a part of the Brandon community as well as supporting the community.

“We focus on referring to other local businesses as the opportunity arises with our patients,” Dr. O’Hara said. “Supporting the local businesses is very important to us.”

If you would like to learn about the different services offered at Absolute Wellness Center, you can visit it online at www.absolutewellnesscenters.com or call 654-5413 for the Brandon location or 488-6326 for the Riverview location.

The Brandon office is located in the Lumsden Executive Park at the southeast corner of Kings Ave. and Lumsden Rd. The Riverview office is located in the Big Bend Professional Park and can be accessed from the corner of Big Bend Rd. and Hwy. 301.

Both offices are currently open, but due to the pandemic, office hours may be different than what is listed on the website.