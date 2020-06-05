With the end of the 2019-2020 school year moved to eLearning and high school graduations postponed to July or possibly cancelled, the community has taken it into its own hands to celebrate the Class of 2020 in unique ways with parades, signs and even lip dubs.

Residents Show Up For Newsome High Grads

On May 20, Newsome High School’s graduating seniors participated in a send-off parade where they picked up letters from friends and family and were celebrated by the staff, teachers and local businesses.

Community members lined the streets around the school offering socially distanced support as well. Students were given free T-shirts and donuts and were able to see teachers and staff for one last time at the school.

“The Newsome PTSA and faculty did an amazing job at making me feel celebrated and appreciated from beginning to end of the Blue Letter pickup line,” said Riley Moore, one of the school’s 750 seniors. “They created such a positive and uplifting atmosphere, which I think helped students feel less unsettled about this weird season we’re in.”

Bloomingdale Seniors Celebrate With Parade, Lip Dub And More

Many of the 589 graduates in Bloomingdale High School’s Class of 2020 picked up letters from friends and family on May 22 with a car parade attended by community members in addition to teachers and staff. Staff members also put together a slideshow and a lip dub dedicated to the Class of 2020.

Bryan Hindman Electric Celebrates Graduates

The team at Bryan Hindman Electric, LLC wanted to celebrate their son, a senior at East Bay High School, and other graduates in a safe way during the time of social distancing, so they decided to give out free lawn signs for members of the Class of 2020.

“It is heartbreaking for the students who have lost the opportunity to participate in the things they were looking forward to this year,” said Heather Hindman. “For many, this may have been their first or only graduation.”

According to Hindman, students and their parents from all over the county took advantage of the free signs from the company.

“Lawn signs seemed like the perfect way to celebrate and give back to the community which has given so much to us,” said Hindman.

To learn more about Bryan Hindman Electric, LLC, call 672-4084.

Photos For Seniors At The White Oak Cottage

James Connell Photography and everyone at The White Oak Cottage venue (owned by Melanie BentleyMontanaro and Shaunessy Dobish) thought this would be something nice to do for the seniors who would normally be having their graduation ceremonies and parties at this time.

It was just something little that we could do for them to help them celebrate such a special occasion in the midst of all the current uncertainty.