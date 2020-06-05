Hillsborough County wants to continue to improve its delivery of services and resources to residents during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the county is seeking the public’s input to guide its mission.

The county is asking residents to complete an anonymous survey to help staff learn how to better serve the public. The responses provided will help determine the best methods to communicate and offer COVID-19 resources, including testing and safety guidelines. It will also help the county develop strategies to communicate the latest local and federal updates.

The survey is available in English and Spanish at HCFLGov.net/StaySafeInput. Residents can also take the survey by texting StaySafe to 73224 for English or texting StaySafeEspanol to 73224 for Spanish.

The survey is for all county residents. However, a goal of the survey is to reach residents who may not be taking advantage of county government resources and aren’t accessing the COVID-19 assistance that the county provides. The county wants to reach out to residents to determine the communication barriers and learn about their needs in order to better serve them.

The anonymous survey asks respondents how seriously they are taking the COVID-19 pandemic and if they practice washing their hands, wearing a mask, social distancing and remaining indoors.

The survey asks what prevents the respondent from getting tested for COVID-19, and what their current concerns with COVID-19 are. The survey also seeks information residents think would be helpful to be better prepared, such as how to access and make food supplies last, the latest guidelines to stay safe and steps to take if someone in the household develops symptoms.

The survey, which includes a telephonic component administered by HCP Associates, a firm that specializes in community engagement research and a partner in community survey efforts with Hillsborough County, will be conducted over eight weeks. The information gathered will help county officials develop data-driven strategies in the continued mitigation of COVID-19.

Hillsborough County is providing COVID-19 testing for free at four county locations. The tests have been provided at Raymond James Stadium for several weeks, and testing has now expanded to sites in East Tampa, Plant City and Ruskin.

Residents must contact the Hillsborough County call center at 272-5900 for pre-screening and registration. Insurance is not required. The call center is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.