“Education is the most powerful weapon you can use to change the world.” – Nelson Mandela

Congratulations are in order for this year’s area valedictorians and salutatorians from our area high school. These students have put in the hard work, the dedication and shown the drive to be the best of the best of their high school graduating class. And now, due to the pandemic and virtual classes ending the 2020 school year, they become the class high school seniors who graduated remotely.

We wish these students the absolute best of luck in their college careers and in their future and know that they will never forget graduating during a worldwide coronavirus quarantine.

As of today, the school district has released a tentative alternative graduation date and the county website lists the planned schedule. The first set would be held on Monday, July 13, with the last scheduled for Tuesday, July 21. The ceremonies would be held at the Florida State Fairgrounds.

Please keep an eye on the district site for confirmation of dates and times. Visit https://www.sdhc.k12.fl.us/.

Please join us in congratulating all of the Hillsborough County seniors and those who are the top of their class! Well done!

Marie Gilmore

Editor

Osprey Observer