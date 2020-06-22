With the end of the 2019-2020 school year moved to eLearning and high school graduations postponed to July or possibly cancelled, the community has taken it into its own hands to celebrate the Class of 2020 in unique ways with parades, signs and more.

“Our district’s graduates have so much to be proud of and to celebrate. Though it is not the end of their senior year that anyone could have predicted or wanted, their accomplishments and recognitions will shine far brighter than any national emergency,” said Hillsborough County Public Schools’ Tanya Arja.

“More than 13,000 seniors in Hillsborough County Public Schools will obtain their high school diploma this year and continue their future plans in college, the military or directly into a rewarding career.”

Arja added that the district is continuing to monitor CDC guidelines and recommendations from the Florida Department of Health.

“Our district’s graduation committee was proactive, making alternate plans to ensure all seniors have the opportunity to experience the graduation ceremony they deserve,” she said. “Instead of graduation ceremonies in May, our district’s tentative plan is to hold traditional ceremonies the week of July 13-26 at the Florida State Fairgrounds.”

Durant Seniors Celebrate With Parade

Many of the 550 Members of Durant High School’s Class of 2020 celebrated finishing the school year last month with a car parade attended by students, teachers and school staff.

Graduating students decorated their cars and caps and held signs showing their pride for finishing high school. There were also opportunities to pose for pictures with friends and favorite teachers.

Durant is hoping to hold a traditional graduation ceremony at the Florida State Fairgrounds at 4 p.m. on July 16.

Operation Lotus Rallies Community To Give To Seniors

Operation Lotus, a local charity with the mission of restoring hope to people experiencing loss or tragedy, recently teamed up with Amanda Grossman with Talk of the Party to surprise some local seniors.

“Our hope was that it gave them a smile during these crazy times,” said Melanie Brockmeier-Jordy.

Parents and community members nominated seniors and an online platform randomly chose the winners. The gift included items from Outback Steakhouse, Plant City, Culver’s of Brandon (Faulkenburg), C&C Cookie Factory and Heavenly Creations and community members, like Eblin Raush, donated gift cards, pens, books and candy.

For more information about Operation Lotus, visit www.operationlotus.org.

Bryan Hindman Electric Celebrates Graduates

The team at Bryan Hindman Electric, LLC wanted to celebrate their son, a senior at East Bay High School, and other graduates in a safe way during the time of social distancing, so they decided to give out free lawn signs for members of the Class of 2020.

“It is heartbreaking for the students who have lost the opportunity to participate in the things they were looking forward to this year,” said Heather Hindman. “For many, this may have been their first or only graduation.”

According to Hindman, students and their parents from all over the county took advantage of the free signs from the company.

“Lawn signs seemed like the perfect way to celebrate and give back to the community which has given so much to us,” said Hindman.

To learn more about Bryan Hindman Electric, LLC, call 672-4084.