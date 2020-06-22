The Brandon Elks Lodge #2383 has been a loyal supporter of Liberty Manor in Tampa for more than seven years. Whenever the manor has a need, the Brandon Elks step up to fulfill it.

“All of the members of the Elks have their favorite charities that we help, but Liberty Manor is mine,” said Brandon Elks Lodge’s treasurer, Nancy Price. “Most of the veterans at Liberty Manor served in Vietnam and that’s my generation, so they are very near and dear to my heart.”

Liberty Manor is home to 17 veterans, and with so many of them living under one roof, it can be challenging to keep food and supplies filled. One of the supplies that are a big challenge to keep filled is ice.

“Only those veterans that wake up at 6 a.m. are lucky enough to get some ice for the day,” said Liberty Manor’s CEO, Connie Lindsay. “Elks Lodge #2383 were able to identify this problem because they cook for the veterans often. The Elks purchased an automatic ice machine so the veterans can enjoy the luxury of ice everyday, all the time.”

The Elks mission is to inculcate the principles of charity, justice, brotherly love and fidelity. Members also strive to recognize a belief in God, to promote the welfare and enhance the happiness of its members and to quicken the spirit of American patriotism.

“We were so happy we were able to get the ice machine delivered to Liberty Manor during the pandemic,” Price said. “Our hope is to continue to support Liberty Manor in any way possible.”

Liberty Manor has faced many challenges since the pandemic, but having the support from the Brandon Elks Lodge and the community has given Lindsay and Liberty Manor’s veterans a feeling of relief.

“We are so thankful for the Brandon Elks,” Lindsay said. “Our veterans are so appreciative of the love and respect they get from the Elks. It’s an honor to have them as one of our supporters.”

To learn more about the Brandon Elks Lodge #2383, visit www.brandonelks.org. For more about Liberty Manor or to make a donation, visit www.libertymanor.org or contact Lindsay at 900-9422.