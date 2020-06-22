Small businesses all over the area have been impacted by COVID-19. In an effort to help the small businesses that make historic downtown Plant City so great, Plant City Main Street has launched the COVID-19 Small Business Recovery Program.

Plant City Main Street is offering the Downtown Dollars Program. Customers who love their small businesses can purchase Downtown Dollars vouchers for $5. You can redeem them at participating downtown businesses for $10 off your purchases.

Plant City Main Street covers the difference in cost, allowing businesses full-priced sales at a time when they are being hit hard by declining revenues. You can redeem up to five vouchers per visit. Vouchers cannot be exchanged for cash.

Participating downtown Plant City businesses include Brick City Bricks (LEGO store), The Mercantile (vintage items and handcrafted goods), Krazy Kup (coffee shop), Norma’s Cuban Sandwich Shop, Roots Tap Room & Wine Bar, The Corner Store (health food store and deli) and several more.

Frank Trunzo, owner of Krazy Kup, said of the program, “Plant City has a reputation for being friendly and generous, from the founding fathers all the way down to the residents. We have seen validation of the kind spirit and the kind of people who live here.”

Trunzo added, “It is said that when you squeeze an orange, what is inside comes out. The pandemic has shown what comes out—great people.”

Additionally, David Schultz and David Gnage, the owners of The Mercantile, agree that this is a great program for the community.

Schultz said, “We were closed for two months. This is a real timely program from Plant City Main Street to get shoppers in the door when we need them. This is a good financial investment.”

Gnage said, “This program shows their participation in the community. This will definitely help all of the shops in the downtown district.”

You can order the Downtown Dollars vouchers by visiting www.plantcitymainstreet.com/downtowndollars. The vouchers will be available for purchase and redemption from June 1 through Monday, August 31. Customers can redeem up to five Downtown Dollars vouchers per visit.