Compiled by Jenny Bennett

Valrico Sunday Market Returns At Chill Cawfee

Chill Cawfee is excited to relaunch the Sunday market under its new name, Valrico Artisan Faire. It is a twice-a-month event, every second Sunday and fourth Sunday under the grandfather oaks outside Chill Cawfee at 3704 Lithia Pinecrest Rd.

Have fun in the sun as you shop local artisans and enjoy a place for families and friends to bond. Jewelry, artwork, craft food, organic soaps, health and beauty products, crafts and pet products will all be available, with the spotlight on local talent and artists.

Hillsborough County Bar Association Honors Veterans Advocate With Liberty Bell Award

The Hillsborough County Bar Association has selected a local veterans advocate and volunteer, Col. (USA Ret.) Jim Fletcher, to receive its 2020 Liberty Bell Award. This annual award recognizes outstanding non-lawyer citizens whose community service strengthens the effectiveness of the American legal system.

Col. Fletcher is an active and tireless volunteer in our community, serving with the Veterans Treatment Court and several veteran organizations. He was one of the original mentors with the Veterans Treatment Court and is the task force team leader and a senior veteran mentor with the court.

This volunteer work includes actively recruiting prospective mentors for the growing docket of veteran participants; constant follow-ups with other mentors on needs of the court; checking in with his own assigned veteran participants; serving as a liaison to judges, elected officials and other community leaders; and other administrative tasks.

Speaking about Col. Fletcher, Chief Judge Ron Ficarrotta said, “Col. Fletcher is a true patriot and hero in every sense of the word. He continues to serve with honor and distinction in our Veterans Treatment Court and has been a driving force and key to the success of the court. I am proud to have Col. Fletcher as part of our court family.”

Social Dance At Strawberry Square Dance Center

Plant City Social Dance will have a dance on Saturday, June 27 at the Strawberry Square Dance Center. Social dancing includes slow dances, waltzes, line dances, cha-cha and rumbas, two-step and country slow, swing, freestyle and some Latin dances.

There will be a singles table set up. Singles and younger generation people are welcome. Come dance to the music by DJ Ken Miller.

By the time of the dance, social distancing and masks might not be required, but it wouldn’t hurt to still use these precautions. Hand sanitizer will be available where you sign in and, on the counter, where the water was kept. There will be a non-touch temperature scanner to be used for scanning the temperature of everyone coming in the door.

To learn more, email pcsocialdanceclub@inbox.com or call Ken Miller at 863-409-7714.

Community Water Wise Award Program Extension

Tampa Bay Water has extended the landscape application submission deadline to Monday, August 31 for the Community Water Wise Awards. The awards, sponsored by Tampa Bay Water, were created to recognize individuals and businesses committed to conserving water resources and protecting the environment by using Florida-Friendly Landscaping principles.

Winning entries will receive a handmade mosaic stepping stone or a plaque option for businesses.

For more information, visit www.tampabaywaterwise.org.

Library Book Drops Reopen

The Hillsborough County Public Library Cooperative is working to restore library service to its customers in a gradual and safe manner. The first step is to open book drops to accept returns at locations, including Bloomingdale Regional Public Library.

Book drops will be Monday-Friday and you can return books there regardless of where you borrowed them from. Your returned items will be placed into quarantine and will still appear as ‘checked out’ on your account. They will be checked in when safety and staffing permits.

Check HCPLC.org for the latest library information.

Pet Resource Center Requests Masks

The Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center is requesting donations of cloth face masks at the pet shelter on 440 N. Falkenburg Rd. in Tampa. The masks will be used by on-site staff who are caring for the pets at the shelter. Bins are available for residents to drop off donations.

Pack N’ Play Cribs Donated To Hurricane Shelters

The Children’s Board of Hillsborough County has recently provided 1,452 pack n’ play cribs to the Emergency Operations Center to prepare for this year’s hurricane season. The cribs will be stored at the Museum of Science and Industry (MOSI) and will be deployed to emergency centers across Hillsborough County with other emergency supplies.

Pack n’ play cribs are one way to prevent a child from dying from unsafe sleep by providing a place where a child can be laid down to sleep alone away from other potential hazards. The cribs will be provided at no extra cost to families seeking emergency shelter.