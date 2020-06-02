Edited by Jenny Bennett

Graduation Supplies To Help You Celebrate

Rob Angilella is excited to let you know that graduation supplies are in and on the shelves at his store, Discount Party Supply, and customized high school supplies should be in soon. He is not going to let COVID-19 put a damper on your festivities.

Discount Party Supply is a family-owned and operated wedding and party supply superstore. Its goal is to provide the best customer service and to engage with each and every one of its customers to contribute a little more happiness on their special day and to make it perfect just the way they want it.

All this and it also has the lowest prices in town for all your party supply needs. Whether it’s a graduation, a child’s birthday party, a baby shower or an adult’s milestone birthday, it will put a smile on your face with their beautifully arranged centerpieces, bouquets and variety of balloons.

Discount Party Supply is in Bloomingdale, and its temporary store hours are Thursday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Visit its website, www.discountedpartysupply.com, or facebook.com/DiscountCityTampa/ to find out more. Call 513-4860.

At Last Chiropractic Celebrates Its One-Year Anniversary

The At Last chiropractic office in Lithia has just celebrated its one-year anniversary. It believes that the majority of people who are suffering from a disease, illness or chronic pain are not satisfied with simple, short-term fixes. Its mission is to stay committed to the health of the community through compassion, honesty, education and neurological-based chiropractic care.

For more information, visit its website, www.atlastchiropractic.com.

Let Couture Designs Studio Update Your Kitchen Cabinets

Are you thinking about painting your cabinets throughout the house to avoid the overwhelming cost of cabinet replacement? You owe it to yourself to text or message Mike at Couture Designs Studio.

“We have worked hard to perfect this process. If your cabinets are in good condition, this is an excellent alternative. We want to give you stunning cabinets at an affordable price using a proven Benjamin Moore product that will last,” said Mike.

Couture Designs Studio is located in the Erindale Plaza at 3644 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. and is available to you by appointment. Here, you can mix and match wall colors with cabinet colors to find your perfect color combination, then take home actual cabinet doors in different colors.

“We believe this should be a fun, stress-free process, and Couture Designs strives to make it just that.”

Call Mike at 244-0787 and view his Facebook page, Couture Designs @paintyourcabinets.

Local Swim School Offers Water Safety Tips

Located in Valrico, Angelfish Swim School offers private and semi-private lessons for all ages in a fun, safe and family-friendly environment. With the recent spike in drownings this year, Angelfish Swim School is warning parents of the dangers when using arm floats and other flotation devices that restrict arm movement.

Marcia Davis, owner of Angelfish Swim School, said that parents need to know all the following dangers and risks:

Those devices give children and parents a false sense of security. A young child does not fully understand that the flotation device is the reason they feel safe in the water and this can lead to accidents.

Those devices keep children vertical in the water, children need to practice the correct swimming position, which is horizontal.

Those devices restrict arm movement, which prevents children from practicing and learning to swim.

Davis explains more on this topic in a video at yourswimbuddy.com/safety-alert.

Salt Athletics Is Coming To The Salt Grotto

The Salt Grotto is pleased to announce the addition of Salt Athletics to their wellness center. For many years The Salt Grotto has been offering their clients an amazing wellness center featuring halo therapy (dry salt inhalation).

Sheila Alba, manager of The Salt Grotto, said, “We are so excited to be adding Salt Athletics to our wellness services; it adds a dynamic, new, scientific wellness platform for our customers.”

In each session, users will receive a combination of light therapy and salt inhalation therapy known to benefit several conditions.

Visit www.thesaltgrotto.com for more information.

Canine Cabana Helps Out Local Resident

Recently, Canine Cabana had a call to action for helping one of its Riverview community customers.

A woman had fallen in her home and did not want to call an ambulance until she knew her furry friends were taken care of. When they received the call, Owners Angie Pickren and Kendall Duncan immediately knew that they had to help and lodge the woman’s two dogs for however long it was needed.

Canine Cabana is located at 9708 Carr Rd. in Riverview and is still open for doggy daycare. You can email it at info@caninacabana.biz or call them at 672-9663. They are currently open Monday-Friday from 6:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m.

Local Business Owner Wins Volunteer Of The Year Award

Desh Bagley, TechPlayzone’s founder and owner, was recently recognized as the 2020 Volunteer of the Year for FIRST® LEGO® League internationally. The league guides youth through STEM learning and exploration at an early age.

From Discover, to Explore and then to Challenge, students will understand the basics of STEM and apply their skills in an exciting competition while building habits of learning, confidence and teamwork skills along the way.

TechPlayzone is a science and technology program that began in 2005. To find out more, visit its website, www.techplayzone.com.

Creative Junk Therapy

Creative Junk Therapy is a startup resource center located at 10236 Fisher Ave. in Tampa, and its mission is to provide resources for enrichment through art and creation using salvaged materials.

Owner Karen Koseck said, “Our goal is to encourage artistic expression for future generations while benefitting our environment by keeping reusable items from our landfills.”

Creative Junk Therapy offers gently used items at reasonable costs, creative workshops, makerspaces as well as a space for studios, meetings or events.

To learn more, view its Facebook page, Creative Junk Therapy, or call 324-9777.