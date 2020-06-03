Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 10 a.m. this morning, June 3, 2020, in the past 24 hours.

NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Sun City Center, Apollo Beach, Seffner, Lithia and Dover.

In the past 24 hours, Brandon (10 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Riverview having nine new cases, Ruskin having six new cases, Wimauma and Valrico each having four new cases and Gibsonton having one new case.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, June 2: 131 cases
Riverview, June 3: 140↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, June 2: 129 cases
Brandon, June 3: 139↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, June 2: 56 cases
Ruskin, June 3: 63↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, June 2: 38 cases
Wimauma, June 3: 42↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, June 2: 47 cases
Valrico, June 3: 51↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, June 2: 26 cases
Sun City Center, June 3: 26, NO NEW CASES

Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, June 2: 20 cases
Apollo Beach, June 3: 20, NO NEW CASES

Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, June 2: 30 cases
Seffner, June 3: 30, NO NEW CASES

Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, June 2: 16 cases
Gibsonton, June 3: 17↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, June 2: 9 cases
Lithia, June 3: 9, NO NEW CASES

Dover population: 3,380
Dover, June 2: 21 cases
Dover, June 3: 21, NO NEW CASES

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
June 2: 524
June 3: 558

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
June 2: 2,224
June 3: 2,324

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
June 2: 56,001
June 3: 57,293

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
June 2: 81
June 3: 84

Total deaths of Florida residents:
June 2: 2,530
June 3: 2,566

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Hillsborough:

Total tests reported:
June 2: 61,655
June 3: 63,141

Awaiting testing:
June 2: 24
June 3: 26

Inconclusive tests:
June 2: 79
June 3: 79

Negative tests:
June 2: 59,291
June 3: 60,678

Positive tests:
June 2: 2,285
June 3: 2,384

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:

Total tests reported:
June 2: 1,050,671
June 3: 1,081,825

Awaiting testing:
June 2: 919
June 3: 912

Inconclusive tests:
June 2: 1,206
June 3: 1,191

Negative tests:
June 2: 992,305
June 3: 1,022,149

Positive tests:
June 2: 57,447
June 3: 58,764

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources: floridadisaster.org, Google population demographics

