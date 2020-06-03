Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 10 a.m. this morning, June 3, 2020, in the past 24 hours.
NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Sun City Center, Apollo Beach, Seffner, Lithia and Dover.
In the past 24 hours, Brandon (10 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Riverview having nine new cases, Ruskin having six new cases, Wimauma and Valrico each having four new cases and Gibsonton having one new case.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, June 2: 131 cases
Riverview, June 3: 140↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, June 2: 129 cases
Brandon, June 3: 139↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, June 2: 56 cases
Ruskin, June 3: 63↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, June 2: 38 cases
Wimauma, June 3: 42↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, June 2: 47 cases
Valrico, June 3: 51↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, June 2: 26 cases
Sun City Center, June 3: 26, NO NEW CASES
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, June 2: 20 cases
Apollo Beach, June 3: 20, NO NEW CASES
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, June 2: 30 cases
Seffner, June 3: 30, NO NEW CASES
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, June 2: 16 cases
Gibsonton, June 3: 17↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, June 2: 9 cases
Lithia, June 3: 9, NO NEW CASES
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, June 2: 21 cases
Dover, June 3: 21, NO NEW CASES
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
June 2: 524
June 3: 558
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
June 2: 2,224
June 3: 2,324
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
June 2: 56,001
June 3: 57,293
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
June 2: 81
June 3: 84
Total deaths of Florida residents:
June 2: 2,530
June 3: 2,566
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Hillsborough:
Total tests reported:
June 2: 61,655
June 3: 63,141
Awaiting testing:
June 2: 24
June 3: 26
Inconclusive tests:
June 2: 79
June 3: 79
Negative tests:
June 2: 59,291
June 3: 60,678
Positive tests:
June 2: 2,285
June 3: 2,384
COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:
Total tests reported:
June 2: 1,050,671
June 3: 1,081,825
Awaiting testing:
June 2: 919
June 3: 912
Inconclusive tests:
June 2: 1,206
June 3: 1,191
Negative tests:
June 2: 992,305
June 3: 1,022,149
Positive tests:
June 2: 57,447
June 3: 58,764
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources: floridadisaster.org, Google population demographics