Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 10 a.m. this morning, June 3, 2020, in the past 24 hours.

NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Sun City Center, Apollo Beach, Seffner, Lithia and Dover.

In the past 24 hours, Brandon (10 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Riverview having nine new cases, Ruskin having six new cases, Wimauma and Valrico each having four new cases and Gibsonton having one new case.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, June 2: 131 cases

Riverview, June 3: 140↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, June 2: 129 cases

Brandon, June 3: 139↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, June 2: 56 cases

Ruskin, June 3: 63↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, June 2: 38 cases

Wimauma, June 3: 42↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, June 2: 47 cases

Valrico, June 3: 51↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, June 2: 26 cases

Sun City Center, June 3: 26, NO NEW CASES

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, June 2: 20 cases

Apollo Beach, June 3: 20, NO NEW CASES

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, June 2: 30 cases

Seffner, June 3: 30, NO NEW CASES

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, June 2: 16 cases

Gibsonton, June 3: 17↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, June 2: 9 cases

Lithia, June 3: 9, NO NEW CASES

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, June 2: 21 cases

Dover, June 3: 21, NO NEW CASES

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

June 2: 524

June 3: 558

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

June 2: 2,224

June 3: 2,324

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

June 2: 56,001

June 3: 57,293

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

June 2: 81

June 3: 84

Total deaths of Florida residents:

June 2: 2,530

June 3: 2,566

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Hillsborough:

Total tests reported:

June 2: 61,655

June 3: 63,141

Awaiting testing:

June 2: 24

June 3: 26

Inconclusive tests:

June 2: 79

June 3: 79

Negative tests:

June 2: 59,291

June 3: 60,678

Positive tests:

June 2: 2,285

June 3: 2,384

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:

Total tests reported:

June 2: 1,050,671

June 3: 1,081,825

Awaiting testing:

June 2: 919

June 3: 912

Inconclusive tests:

June 2: 1,206

June 3: 1,191

Negative tests:

June 2: 992,305

June 3: 1,022,149

Positive tests:

June 2: 57,447

June 3: 58,764

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources: floridadisaster.org, Google population demographics