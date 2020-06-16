We received an awesome email from the Navy Office of Community Outreach. They travel the globe to collect Sailors photos and distribute them to their hometown media. Here is a Father’s Day shout out from a Sailor who is from our area, protecting and defending America around the world.

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti – deployed U.S. Navy Builder 1st Class Michael Tyner gives a shout out to his father in Plant City, Florida, in honor of Father’s Day 2020. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to en sure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Marquis Whitehead)

