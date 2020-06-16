Running a successful #smallbusiness is all about adaptability and looking for opportunities to offer new and better services by listening to your customers. Canine Cabana is a great example of just that. As soon as the coronavirus hit, they were among the first to change their policies and procedures to the new challenges which led them to offering better customer service and new ways to keep their clients coming back. Kendall Duncan is the co-owner of Canine Cabana, and she joins Jonny Torres and Maire Gilmore for this week’s episode of Osprey Observer TV.

Guest website: https://caninecabana.biz/