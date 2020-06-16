Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 10 a.m. on June 16, 2020.
NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Sun City Center and Apollo Beach.
Since June 15 at 10 a.m., Brandon (14 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Riverview having 13 new cases; Valrico, Seffner and Gibsonton having five new cases; Ruskin and Dover having three new cases; and Wimauma and Lithia having two new cases.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, June 15: 221 cases
Riverview, June 16: 235↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, June 15: 226 cases
Brandon, June 16: 239↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, June 15: 127 cases
Ruskin, June 16: 130↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, June 15: 63 cases
Wimauma, June 16: 65↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, June 15: 74 cases
Valrico, June 16: 79↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, June 15: 33 cases
Sun City Center, June 16: 33, NO NEW CASES
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, June 15: 33 cases
Apollo Beach, June 16: 33, NO NEW CASES
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, June 15: 58 cases
Seffner, June 16: 63↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, June 15: 32 cases
Gibsonton, June 16: 37↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, June 15: 20 cases
Lithia, June 16: 22↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, June 15: 26 cases
Dover, June 16: 29↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
June 15: 913
June 16: 965
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
June 15: 3,764
June 16: 3,967
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
June 15: 75,388
June 16: 78,128
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
June 15: 99
June 16: 103
Total deaths of Florida residents:
June 15: 2,938
June 16: 2,993
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Hillsborough:
Total tests reported:
June 15: 86,284
June 16: 88,680
Awaiting testing:
June 15: 53
June 16: 56
Inconclusive tests:
June 15: 78
June 16: 74
Negative tests:
June 15: 82,380
June 16: 84,577
Positive tests:
June 15: 3,826
June 16: 4,029
COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:
Total tests reported:
June 15: 1,431,164
June 16: 1,461,297
Awaiting testing:
June 15: 980
June 16: 988
Inconclusive tests:
June 15: 1,167
June 16: 1,150
Negative tests:
June 15: 1,352,858
June 16: 1,380,200
Positive tests:
June 15: 77,326
June 16: 80,109
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources: floridadisaster.org, Google population demographics