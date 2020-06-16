Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 10 a.m. on June 16, 2020.

NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Sun City Center and Apollo Beach.

Since June 15 at 10 a.m., Brandon (14 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Riverview having 13 new cases; Valrico, Seffner and Gibsonton having five new cases; Ruskin and Dover having three new cases; and Wimauma and Lithia having two new cases.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, June 15: 221 cases

Riverview, June 16: 235↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, June 15: 226 cases

Brandon, June 16: 239↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, June 15: 127 cases

Ruskin, June 16: 130↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, June 15: 63 cases

Wimauma, June 16: 65↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, June 15: 74 cases

Valrico, June 16: 79↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, June 15: 33 cases

Sun City Center, June 16: 33, NO NEW CASES

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, June 15: 33 cases

Apollo Beach, June 16: 33, NO NEW CASES

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, June 15: 58 cases

Seffner, June 16: 63↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, June 15: 32 cases

Gibsonton, June 16: 37↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, June 15: 20 cases

Lithia, June 16: 22↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, June 15: 26 cases

Dover, June 16: 29↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

June 15: 913

June 16: 965

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

June 15: 3,764

June 16: 3,967

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

June 15: 75,388

June 16: 78,128

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

June 15: 99

June 16: 103

Total deaths of Florida residents:

June 15: 2,938

June 16: 2,993

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Hillsborough:

Total tests reported:

June 15: 86,284

June 16: 88,680

Awaiting testing:

June 15: 53

June 16: 56

Inconclusive tests:

June 15: 78

June 16: 74

Negative tests:

June 15: 82,380

June 16: 84,577

Positive tests:

June 15: 3,826

June 16: 4,029

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:

Total tests reported:

June 15: 1,431,164

June 16: 1,461,297

Awaiting testing:

June 15: 980

June 16: 988

Inconclusive tests:

June 15: 1,167

June 16: 1,150

Negative tests:

June 15: 1,352,858

June 16: 1,380,200

Positive tests:

June 15: 77,326

June 16: 80,109

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources: floridadisaster.org, Google population demographics