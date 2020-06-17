Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 10 a.m. on June 17, 2020.
NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Dover.
Since June 16 at 10 a.m., Brandon (24 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Riverview having 10 new cases; Seffner having five new cases; Wimauma and Gibsonton each having three new cases; Ruskin having two new cases; and Valrico, Sun City Center, Apollo Beach and Lithia each having one new case.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, June 16: 235 cases
Riverview, June 17: 245↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, June 16: 239 cases
Brandon, June 17: 263↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, June 16: 130 cases
Ruskin, June 17: 132↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, June 16: 65 cases
Wimauma, June 17: 68↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, June 16: 79 cases
Valrico, June 17: 80↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, June 16: 33 cases
Sun City Center, June 17: 34↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, June 16: 33 cases
Apollo Beach, June 17: 34↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, June 16: 63 cases
Seffner, June 17: 68↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, June 16: 37 cases
Gibsonton, June 17: 40↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, June 16: 22 cases
Lithia, June 17: 23↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, June 16: 29 cases
Dover, June 17: 29, NO NEW CASES
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
June 16: 965
June 17: 1,018
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
June 16: 3,967
June 17: 4,210
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
June 16: 78,128
June 17: 80,676
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
June 16: 103
June 17: 104
Total deaths of Florida residents:
June 16: 2,993
June 17: 3,018
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Hillsborough:
Total tests reported:
June 16: 88,680
June 17: 90,553
Awaiting testing:
June 16: 56
June 17: 60
Inconclusive tests:
June 16: 74
June 17: 75
Negative tests:
June 16: 84,577
June 17: 86,205
Positive tests:
June 16: 4,029
June 17: 4,273
COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:
Total tests reported:
June 16: 1,461,297
June 17: 1,486,759
Awaiting testing:
June 16: 988
June 17: 1,000
Inconclusive tests:
June 16: 1,150
June 17: 1,240
Negative tests:
June 16: 1,380,200
June 17: 1,403,040
Positive tests:
June 16: 80,109
June 17: 82,719
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources: floridadisaster.org, Google population demographics