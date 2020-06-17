Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 10 a.m. on June 17, 2020.

NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Dover.

Since June 16 at 10 a.m., Brandon (24 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Riverview having 10 new cases; Seffner having five new cases; Wimauma and Gibsonton each having three new cases; Ruskin having two new cases; and Valrico, Sun City Center, Apollo Beach and Lithia each having one new case.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, June 16: 235 cases

Riverview, June 17: 245↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, June 16: 239 cases

Brandon, June 17: 263↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, June 16: 130 cases

Ruskin, June 17: 132↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, June 16: 65 cases

Wimauma, June 17: 68↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, June 16: 79 cases

Valrico, June 17: 80↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, June 16: 33 cases

Sun City Center, June 17: 34↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, June 16: 33 cases

Apollo Beach, June 17: 34↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, June 16: 63 cases

Seffner, June 17: 68↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, June 16: 37 cases

Gibsonton, June 17: 40↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, June 16: 22 cases

Lithia, June 17: 23↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, June 16: 29 cases

Dover, June 17: 29, NO NEW CASES

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

June 16: 965

June 17: 1,018

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

June 16: 3,967

June 17: 4,210

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

June 16: 78,128

June 17: 80,676

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

June 16: 103

June 17: 104

Total deaths of Florida residents:

June 16: 2,993

June 17: 3,018

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Hillsborough:

Total tests reported:

June 16: 88,680

June 17: 90,553

Awaiting testing:

June 16: 56

June 17: 60

Inconclusive tests:

June 16: 74

June 17: 75

Negative tests:

June 16: 84,577

June 17: 86,205

Positive tests:

June 16: 4,029

June 17: 4,273

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:

Total tests reported:

June 16: 1,461,297

June 17: 1,486,759

Awaiting testing:

June 16: 988

June 17: 1,000

Inconclusive tests:

June 16: 1,150

June 17: 1,240

Negative tests:

June 16: 1,380,200

June 17: 1,403,040

Positive tests:

June 16: 80,109

June 17: 82,719

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources: floridadisaster.org, Google population demographics