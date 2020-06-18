Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 10 a.m. on June 18, 2020.
NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Lithia.
Since June 17 at 10 a.m., Riverview (27 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon and Ruskin each having 11 new cases, Dover having six new cases, Wimauma and Valrico each having five new cases, Apollo Beach and Gibsonton each having four new cases, Seffner having two new cases and Sun City Center having one new case.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, June 17: 245 cases
Riverview, June 18: 272↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, June 17: 263 cases
Brandon, June 18: 274↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, June 17: 132 cases
Ruskin, June 18: 143↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, June 17: 68 cases
Wimauma, June 18: 73↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, June 17: 80 cases
Valrico, June 18: 85↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, June 17: 34 cases
Sun City Center, June 18: 35↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, June 17: 34 cases
Apollo Beach, June 18: 38↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, June 17: 68 cases
Seffner, June 18: 70↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, June 17: 40 cases
Gibsonton, June 18: 44↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, June 17: 23 cases
Lithia, June 18: 23, NO NEW CASES
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, June 17: 29 cases
Dover, June 18: 35↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
June 17: 1,018
June 18: 1,094
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
June 17: 4,210
June 18: 4,546
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
June 17: 80,676
June 18: 83,854
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
June 17: 104
June 18: 105
Total deaths of Florida residents:
June 17: 3,018
June 18: 3,061
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Hillsborough:
Total tests reported:
June 17: 90,553
June 18: 92,000
Awaiting testing:
June 17: 60
June 18: 63
Inconclusive tests:
June 17: 75
June 18: 75
Negative tests:
June 17: 86,205
June 18: 87,315
Positive tests:
June 17: 4,273
June 18: 4,610
COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:
Total tests reported:
June 17: 1,486,759
June 18: 1,512,315
Awaiting testing:
June 17: 1,000
June 18: 1,003
Inconclusive tests:
June 17: 1,240
June 18: 1,457
Negative tests:
June 17: 1,403,040
June 18: 1,425,386
Positive tests:
June 17: 82,719
June 18: 85,926
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources: floridadisaster.org, Google population demographics