Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 10 a.m. on June 18, 2020.

NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Lithia.

Since June 17 at 10 a.m., Riverview (27 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon and Ruskin each having 11 new cases, Dover having six new cases, Wimauma and Valrico each having five new cases, Apollo Beach and Gibsonton each having four new cases, Seffner having two new cases and Sun City Center having one new case.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, June 17: 245 cases

Riverview, June 18: 272↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, June 17: 263 cases

Brandon, June 18: 274↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, June 17: 132 cases

Ruskin, June 18: 143↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, June 17: 68 cases

Wimauma, June 18: 73↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, June 17: 80 cases

Valrico, June 18: 85↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, June 17: 34 cases

Sun City Center, June 18: 35↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, June 17: 34 cases

Apollo Beach, June 18: 38↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, June 17: 68 cases

Seffner, June 18: 70↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, June 17: 40 cases

Gibsonton, June 18: 44↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, June 17: 23 cases

Lithia, June 18: 23, NO NEW CASES

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, June 17: 29 cases

Dover, June 18: 35↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

June 17: 1,018

June 18: 1,094

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

June 17: 4,210

June 18: 4,546

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

June 17: 80,676

June 18: 83,854

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

June 17: 104

June 18: 105

Total deaths of Florida residents:

June 17: 3,018

June 18: 3,061

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Hillsborough:

Total tests reported:

June 17: 90,553

June 18: 92,000

Awaiting testing:

June 17: 60

June 18: 63

Inconclusive tests:

June 17: 75

June 18: 75

Negative tests:

June 17: 86,205

June 18: 87,315

Positive tests:

June 17: 4,273

June 18: 4,610

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:

Total tests reported:

June 17: 1,486,759

June 18: 1,512,315

Awaiting testing:

June 17: 1,000

June 18: 1,003

Inconclusive tests:

June 17: 1,240

June 18: 1,457

Negative tests:

June 17: 1,403,040

June 18: 1,425,386

Positive tests:

June 17: 82,719

June 18: 85,926

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources: floridadisaster.org, Google population demographics