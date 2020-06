After developing a love for Huskies, it didn’t take much for Michael Kurtz to get into rescuing them. Seeing a need for a Husky rescue in the community, Michael works to find these beautiful dogs a new home, trains other dogs with existing homes, and turns some of his rescue dogs into service animals for our veterans. Learn more about Kurtz K-9 and their amazing programs for these gorgeous dogs in our community.

Kurtz K9 on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/KurtzK9FL