Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 10 a.m. on June 19, 2020.

Since June 18 at 10 a.m., Riverview (23 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 20 new cases; Wimauma and Valrico each having six new cases; Ruskin having five new cases; Apollo Beach having three new cases; Gibsonton and Dover each having two new cases; and Sun City Center, Seffner and Lithia each having one new case.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, June 18: 272 cases

Riverview, June 19: 295↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, June 18: 274 cases

Brandon, June 19: 294↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, June 18: 143 cases

Ruskin, June 19: 148↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, June 18: 73 cases

Wimauma, June 19: 79↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, June 18: 85 cases

Valrico, June 19: 96↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, June 18: 35 cases

Sun City Center, June 19: 36↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, June 18: 38 cases

Apollo Beach, June 19: 41↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, June 18: 70 cases

Seffner, June 19: 71↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, June 18: 44 cases

Gibsonton, June 19: 46↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, June 18: 23 cases

Lithia, June 19: 24↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, June 18: 35 cases

Dover, June 19: 37↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

June 18: 1,094

June 19: 1,164

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

June 18: 4,546

June 19: 4,914

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

June 18: 83,854

June 19: 87,643

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

June 18: 105

June 19: 109

Total deaths of Florida residents:

June 18: 3,061

June 19: 3,104

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Hillsborough:

Total tests reported:

June 18: 92,000

June 19: 93,669

Awaiting testing:

June 18: 63

June 19: 71

Inconclusive tests:

June 18: 75

June 19: 75

Negative tests:

June 18: 87,315

June 19: 88,612

Positive tests:

June 18: 4,610

June 19: 4,982

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:

Total tests reported:

June 18: 1,512,315

June 19: 1,533,876

Awaiting testing:

June 18: 1,003

June 19: 1,005

Inconclusive tests:

June 18: 1,457

June 19: 1,578

Negative tests:

June 18: 1,425,386

June 19: 1,443,123

Positive tests:

June 18: 85,926

June 19: 89,748

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources: floridadisaster.org, Google population demographics