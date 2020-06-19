Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 10 a.m. on June 19, 2020.
Since June 18 at 10 a.m., Riverview (23 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 20 new cases; Wimauma and Valrico each having six new cases; Ruskin having five new cases; Apollo Beach having three new cases; Gibsonton and Dover each having two new cases; and Sun City Center, Seffner and Lithia each having one new case.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, June 18: 272 cases
Riverview, June 19: 295↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, June 18: 274 cases
Brandon, June 19: 294↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, June 18: 143 cases
Ruskin, June 19: 148↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, June 18: 73 cases
Wimauma, June 19: 79↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, June 18: 85 cases
Valrico, June 19: 96↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, June 18: 35 cases
Sun City Center, June 19: 36↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, June 18: 38 cases
Apollo Beach, June 19: 41↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, June 18: 70 cases
Seffner, June 19: 71↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, June 18: 44 cases
Gibsonton, June 19: 46↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, June 18: 23 cases
Lithia, June 19: 24↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, June 18: 35 cases
Dover, June 19: 37↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
June 18: 1,094
June 19: 1,164
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
June 18: 4,546
June 19: 4,914
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
June 18: 83,854
June 19: 87,643
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
June 18: 105
June 19: 109
Total deaths of Florida residents:
June 18: 3,061
June 19: 3,104
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Hillsborough:
Total tests reported:
June 18: 92,000
June 19: 93,669
Awaiting testing:
June 18: 63
June 19: 71
Inconclusive tests:
June 18: 75
June 19: 75
Negative tests:
June 18: 87,315
June 19: 88,612
Positive tests:
June 18: 4,610
June 19: 4,982
COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:
Total tests reported:
June 18: 1,512,315
June 19: 1,533,876
Awaiting testing:
June 18: 1,003
June 19: 1,005
Inconclusive tests:
June 18: 1,457
June 19: 1,578
Negative tests:
June 18: 1,425,386
June 19: 1,443,123
Positive tests:
June 18: 85,926
June 19: 89,748
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources: floridadisaster.org, Google population demographics