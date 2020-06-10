After it held its last pub event on March 15, the Firehouse Cultural Center’s Firehouse Pub closed. Now, after over two months of being closed, the Firehouse Cultural Center and its Firehouse Pub are opening again. The Firehouse Pub officially opened on May 30 with TBone Hamilton and the Blues All Stars.

You can listen to the music of Ona at the Firehouse Pub on Saturday, June 6 at 7:30 p.m. You will not want to miss the chance to listen to some great Latin jazz.

The Firehouse Pub is getting ready for the return of Comedy Night on Friday, June 19 at 7:30 p.m. The show will feature special guest BC Murphy.

You can then come back on Saturday, June 20 and listen to the Tim Costello Band and their rockin’ blues at 7:30 p.m. In addition to music at the Firehouse Pub, the Firehouse Cultural Center is offering Summer Family Theatre. It will be presenting a special show for children on Saturday, June 27 at 10:30 a.m.

The first show is The Fairy Tales of Grimm. You can see tales such as the Bremen Town Musicians, Rapunzel, Hansel and Gretel and Snow White come to the stage in classical 19th-century theatrical melodrama. The fun-filled show is full of laughs and audience participation.

The Firehouse Cultural Center’s executive director, William (Chris) Bredbenner, said, “Our last public activity, a lightly attended music pub, was on March 15. It certainly has not been the same without you. We have thoughtfully, but cautiously, reopened the center. We are preparing to begin small classes and programming soon.”

The Firehouse Cultural Center is complying with CDC and federal, state and local authorities on cautiously reopening safely. The center has partnered with Sysco to provide hand sanitizer stations with refills, disinfectant that is peroxide-based for quick cleaning and spray sanitizer.

Bredbenner said, “If you have cruised, you know the drill—‘washy washy.’”

Advance tickets to the music and comedy shows are $18 for members and $23 for nonmembers. Day-of tickets are $23 for members and $28 for nonmembers.

The Firehouse Cultural Center is located at 101 1st Ave. NE. in Ruskin. For more information and to get tickets, please visit www.firehouseculturalcenter.org or call 645-7651.