Moms with young children may feel like their days are running together, as the amount of time spent in the kitchen has skyrocketed and the walls are starting to close in. One local group is helping moms find relief.

Bloomingdale resident Brittany Wade has found solace in FIT4MOM, a community of moms offering fitness and wellness programs to make them strong in body, mind and spirit.

Before the safer-at-home order, Wade enjoyed attending daily in-person group workout classes, her outlet as she adjusted to the demands of motherhood (she gave birth to Adelynn in October). After social distancing rules took effect, her need for a physical outlet to help relieve stress became more important.

As a result of this new situation, FIT4MOM began to offer livestreamed fitness classes. At the moment, these live online classes are the closest you can get to a group workout experience— and it’s filling a need for many in the Lithia area.

“I am forever grateful to FIT4MOM for helping me during this time,” Wade said. “It’s my outlet and has helped me stay sane and connect with other moms.”

FIT4MOM Franchise Owner and FishHawk resident Laci Bellora was pleasantly surprised that she was able to duplicate its programs in a virtual environment.

“Through this pandemic and safer-at-home orders, FIT4MOM FishHawk hasn’t skipped a beat and has continued to offer so much love and value to our local moms,” she said. “It’s really important for moms to have that mom-to-mom connection right now.”

The group offers more than a dozen online workouts throughout the week. In addition to offering fitness programs, FIT4MOM offers weekly playgroups for moms and their kids with daily activities like crafts, show-and-tell, dance parties and story time along with Moms’ Night Out social gatherings.

“In these uncertain times, we feel it’s especially critical to continue to provide community,” said Bellora, who is waiting on guidance from the governor and the county on when she can transition back to in-person classes.

Her plan will be to transition back slowly.

“I think our plan will be a moms-only class in the evening then eventually move back to stroller-based classes,” she said.

For more information about FIT4MOM or to sign up, visit www.fishhawk.fit4mom.com or call 486-1295.