The St. Vincent Food Pantry At St. Stephen Church Is Open

The St. Vincent de Paul food pantry is open to people in our area that are in need or may have recently lost their jobs. The pantry operates at St. Stephen Catholic Church, located at 10118 St. Stephen Rd. in Riverview off of Boyette Rd. Pantry hours are Fridays from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

The pantry is currently operating as a drive-thru in front of the church’s Family Life Center. Visitors will stay in their car and volunteers wearing face masks and gloves will load the food directly into the car so there is no contact between people.

Donations of food and/or money are also accepted on Friday mornings between 7:00 a.m. and 12:00 Noon. Drop-offs can be made at the drive-thru in front of the Family Life Center. Checks should be made out to SvdP.

YMCA To Open Camps

As long as it aligns with the governor’s reopening plan, the Tampa YMCA is moving forward with plans to safely start summer day camp on June 1.

The safety of campers and staff is a top priority and the YMCA is committed to making summer camps just as safe as the emergency Youth Relief Care currently offered at more than 20 YMCA locations across Tampa Bay. After providing 10 weeks of Youth Relief Care for children of essential workers, Y staff are very experienced in keeping children and staff safe.

For details on how the YMCA is adapting to these changes, please visit www.tampaymca.org/programs/camp/summer-camp.

County Fairgrounds Host Drive-In Water Circus

During these difficult and uncertain times with social distancing playing an important role in our daily lives, what better way for the entire family to witness first-class live entertainment than from the safety of their car?

Just like the old-time drive-in theaters, visitors of the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds can view an all-new water circus with one-of-a-kind attractions featuring performers from around the globe. The 30-minute act includes acrobats, jugglers, hula hoops, aerialists and features the only jet ski cyclone daredevil duo in North America.

The event is free, but donations are greatly appreciated.

Shows take place at 12 Noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. from Thursday-Sunday, June 4-7 and 12 Noon, 2 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. from Thursday-Sunday, June 11-14.

Cars will be parked 6 feet apart and parking will begin 30 minutes before the show and will be first-come, first-served. Viewers must remain in their vehicles, and there are no bathrooms or waste facilities.

The Hillsborough County Fairgrounds are located at 215 Sydney Washer Rd. in Dover.

Relief For Special Needs Families

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected everyone’s lives, especially those of families that have children and young adults with autism. Part of Experienced Autism Alliance’s mission is to assist families, this is why it has created the Special Need Family Relief Program. Its goal is to help provide relief during this time of need.

Donations can be dropped at Dickey’s Barbecue Pit on 10463 Gibsonton Dr. in Riverview between 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

If you or someone you know is in need of assistance, please contact Experienced Autism Alliance at www.ea-all.org.

Library Book Drops Reopen

The Hillsborough County Public Library Cooperative is working to restore library services to its customers in a gradual and safe manner. The first step is to open book drops to accept returns at locations such as Bloomingdale Regional Public Library.

Book drops will be Monday-Friday and you can return books there regardless of where you borrowed them from. Your returned items will be placed into quarantine and will still appear as ‘checked out’ on your account. They will be checked in when safety and staffing permits.

Check HCPLC.org for the latest library information.