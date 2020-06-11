Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 10 a.m. on June 10, 2020.

NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Wimauma, Gibsonton, Lithia and Dover.

Since June 9 at 10 a.m., Riverview and Brandon (five new cases each) had the highest increases in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Apollo Beach, Sun City Center and Seffner each having two new cases and Ruskin and Valrico each having one new case.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, June 9: 165 cases

Riverview, June 10: 170↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, June 9: 164 cases

Brandon, June 10: 169↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, June 9: 91 cases

Ruskin, June 10: 92↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, June 9: 51 cases

Wimauma, June 10: 51, NO NEW CASES

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, June 9: 66 cases

Valrico, June 10: 67↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, June 9: 29 cases

Sun City Center, June 10: 31↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, June 9: 25 cases

Apollo Beach, June 10: 27↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, June 9: 39 cases

Seffner, June 10: 41↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, June 9: 26 cases

Gibsonton, June 10: 26, NO NEW CASES

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, June 9: 11 cases

Lithia, June 10: 11, NO NEW CASES

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, June 9: 22 cases

Dover, June 10: 22, NO NEW CASES

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

June 9: 689

June 10: 707

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

June 9: 2,862

June 10: 2,966

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

June 9: 64,448

June 10: 65,779

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

June 9: 93

June 10: 94

Total deaths of Florida residents:

June 9: 2,765

June 10: 2,801

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Hillsborough:

Total tests reported:

June 9: 74,859

June 10: 76,755

Awaiting testing:

June 9: 31

June 10: 43

Inconclusive tests:

June 9: 84

June 10: 82

Negative tests:

June 9: 71,852

June 10: 73,646

Positive tests:

June 9: 2,924

June 10: 3,027

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:

Total tests reported:

June 9: 1,259,283

June 10: 1,280,003

Awaiting testing:

June 9: 978

June 10: 980

Inconclusive tests:

June 9: 1,100

June 10: 1,135

Negative tests:

June 9: 1,192,305

June 10: 1,211,652

Positive tests:

June 9: 66,000

June 10: 67,371

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources: floridadisaster.org, Google population demographics