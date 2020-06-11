Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 10 a.m. on June 10, 2020.
NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Wimauma, Gibsonton, Lithia and Dover.
Since June 9 at 10 a.m., Riverview and Brandon (five new cases each) had the highest increases in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Apollo Beach, Sun City Center and Seffner each having two new cases and Ruskin and Valrico each having one new case.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, June 9: 165 cases
Riverview, June 10: 170↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, June 9: 164 cases
Brandon, June 10: 169↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, June 9: 91 cases
Ruskin, June 10: 92↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, June 9: 51 cases
Wimauma, June 10: 51, NO NEW CASES
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, June 9: 66 cases
Valrico, June 10: 67↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, June 9: 29 cases
Sun City Center, June 10: 31↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, June 9: 25 cases
Apollo Beach, June 10: 27↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, June 9: 39 cases
Seffner, June 10: 41↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, June 9: 26 cases
Gibsonton, June 10: 26, NO NEW CASES
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, June 9: 11 cases
Lithia, June 10: 11, NO NEW CASES
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, June 9: 22 cases
Dover, June 10: 22, NO NEW CASES
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
June 9: 689
June 10: 707
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
June 9: 2,862
June 10: 2,966
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
June 9: 64,448
June 10: 65,779
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
June 9: 93
June 10: 94
Total deaths of Florida residents:
June 9: 2,765
June 10: 2,801
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Hillsborough:
Total tests reported:
June 9: 74,859
June 10: 76,755
Awaiting testing:
June 9: 31
June 10: 43
Inconclusive tests:
June 9: 84
June 10: 82
Negative tests:
June 9: 71,852
June 10: 73,646
Positive tests:
June 9: 2,924
June 10: 3,027
COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:
Total tests reported:
June 9: 1,259,283
June 10: 1,280,003
Awaiting testing:
June 9: 978
June 10: 980
Inconclusive tests:
June 9: 1,100
June 10: 1,135
Negative tests:
June 9: 1,192,305
June 10: 1,211,652
Positive tests:
June 9: 66,000
June 10: 67,371
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources: floridadisaster.org, Google population demographics