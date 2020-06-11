Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 10 a.m. on June 11, 2020.

NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Wimauma, Sun City Center, Gibsonton, Lithia and Dover.

Since June 10 at 10 a.m., Brandon and Ruskin (eight new cases each) had the highest increases in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Riverview having seven new cases, Valrico and Seffner each having two new cases and Apollo Beach having one new case.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, June 10: 170 cases

Riverview, June 11: 177↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, June 10: 169 cases

Brandon, June 11: 177↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, June 10: 92 cases

Ruskin, June 11: 10↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, June 10: 51 cases

Wimauma, June 11: 51, NO NEW CASES

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, June 10: 67 cases

Valrico, June 11: 69↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, June 10: 31 cases

Sun City Center, June 11: 31, NO NEW CASES

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, June 10: 27 cases

Apollo Beach, June 11: 28↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, June 10: 41 cases

Seffner, June 11: 43↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, June 10: 26 cases

Gibsonton, June 11: 26, NO NEW CASES

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, June 10: 11 cases

Lithia, June 11: 11, NO NEW CASES

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, June 10: 22 cases

Dover, June 11: 22, NO NEW CASES

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

June 10: 707

June 11: 735

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

June 10: 2,966

June 11: 3,111

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

June 10: 65,779

June 11: 67,456

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

June 10: 94

June 11: 96

Total deaths of Florida residents:

June 10: 2,801

June 11: 2,848

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Hillsborough:

Total tests reported:

June 10: 76,755

June 11: 78,869

Awaiting testing:

June 10: 43

June 11: 50

Inconclusive tests:

June 10: 82

June 11: 80

Negative tests:

June 10: 73,646

June 11: 75,615

Positive tests:

June 10: 3,027

June 11: 3,174

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:

Total tests reported:

June 10: 1,280,003

June 11: 1,307,728

Awaiting testing:

June 10: 980

June 11: 980

Inconclusive tests:

June 10: 1,135

June 11: 1,243

Negative tests:

June 10: 1,211,652

June 11: 1,237,679

Positive tests:

June 10: 67,371

June 11: 69,069

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources: floridadisaster.org, Google population demographics