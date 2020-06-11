Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 10 a.m. on June 11, 2020.
NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Wimauma, Sun City Center, Gibsonton, Lithia and Dover.
Since June 10 at 10 a.m., Brandon and Ruskin (eight new cases each) had the highest increases in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Riverview having seven new cases, Valrico and Seffner each having two new cases and Apollo Beach having one new case.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, June 10: 170 cases
Riverview, June 11: 177↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, June 10: 169 cases
Brandon, June 11: 177↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, June 10: 92 cases
Ruskin, June 11: 10↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, June 10: 51 cases
Wimauma, June 11: 51, NO NEW CASES
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, June 10: 67 cases
Valrico, June 11: 69↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, June 10: 31 cases
Sun City Center, June 11: 31, NO NEW CASES
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, June 10: 27 cases
Apollo Beach, June 11: 28↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, June 10: 41 cases
Seffner, June 11: 43↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, June 10: 26 cases
Gibsonton, June 11: 26, NO NEW CASES
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, June 10: 11 cases
Lithia, June 11: 11, NO NEW CASES
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, June 10: 22 cases
Dover, June 11: 22, NO NEW CASES
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
June 10: 707
June 11: 735
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
June 10: 2,966
June 11: 3,111
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
June 10: 65,779
June 11: 67,456
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
June 10: 94
June 11: 96
Total deaths of Florida residents:
June 10: 2,801
June 11: 2,848
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Hillsborough:
Total tests reported:
June 10: 76,755
June 11: 78,869
Awaiting testing:
June 10: 43
June 11: 50
Inconclusive tests:
June 10: 82
June 11: 80
Negative tests:
June 10: 73,646
June 11: 75,615
Positive tests:
June 10: 3,027
June 11: 3,174
COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:
Total tests reported:
June 10: 1,280,003
June 11: 1,307,728
Awaiting testing:
June 10: 980
June 11: 980
Inconclusive tests:
June 10: 1,135
June 11: 1,243
Negative tests:
June 10: 1,211,652
June 11: 1,237,679
Positive tests:
June 10: 67,371
June 11: 69,069
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources: floridadisaster.org, Google population demographics