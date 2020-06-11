Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 10 a.m. on June 11, 2020.

NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Wimauma, Sun City Center, Gibsonton, Lithia and Dover.

Since June 10 at 10 a.m., Brandon and Ruskin (eight new cases each) had the highest increases in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Riverview having seven new cases, Valrico and Seffner each having two new cases and Apollo Beach having one new case.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, June 10: 170 cases
Riverview, June 11: 177↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, June 10: 169 cases
Brandon, June 11: 177↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, June 10: 92 cases
Ruskin, June 11: 10↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, June 10: 51 cases
Wimauma, June 11: 51, NO NEW CASES

Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, June 10: 67 cases
Valrico, June 11: 69↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, June 10: 31 cases
Sun City Center, June 11: 31, NO NEW CASES

Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, June 10: 27 cases
Apollo Beach, June 11: 28↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, June 10: 41 cases
Seffner, June 11: 43↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, June 10: 26 cases
Gibsonton, June 11: 26, NO NEW CASES

Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, June 10: 11 cases
Lithia, June 11: 11, NO NEW CASES

Dover population: 3,380
Dover, June 10: 22 cases
Dover, June 11: 22, NO NEW CASES

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
June 10: 707
June 11: 735

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
June 10: 2,966
June 11: 3,111

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
June 10: 65,779
June 11: 67,456

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
June 10: 94
June 11: 96

Total deaths of Florida residents:
June 10: 2,801
June 11: 2,848

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Hillsborough:

Total tests reported:
June 10: 76,755
June 11: 78,869

Awaiting testing:
June 10: 43
June 11: 50

Inconclusive tests:
June 10: 82
June 11: 80

Negative tests:
June 10: 73,646
June 11: 75,615

Positive tests:
June 10: 3,027
June 11: 3,174

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:

Total tests reported:
June 10: 1,280,003
June 11: 1,307,728

Awaiting testing:
June 10: 980
June 11: 980

Inconclusive tests:
June 10: 1,135
June 11: 1,243

Negative tests:
June 10: 1,211,652
June 11: 1,237,679

Positive tests:
June 10: 67,371
June 11: 69,069

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources: floridadisaster.org, Google population demographics

