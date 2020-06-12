Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 10 a.m. on June 12, 2020.

NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Valrico, Sun City Center and Gibsonton.

Since June 11 at 10 a.m., Riverview (seven new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having five new cases; Seffner, Lithia and Dover each having two new cases; and Ruskin, Wimauma and Apollo Beach each having one new case.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, June 11: 177 cases

Riverview, June 12: 184↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, June 11: 177 cases

Brandon, June 12: 182↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, June 11: 100 cases

Ruskin, June 12: 101↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, June 11: 51 cases

Wimauma, June 12: 52↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, June 11: 69 cases

Valrico, June 12: 69, NO NEW CASES

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, June 11: 31 cases

Sun City Center, June 12: 31, NO NEW CASES

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, June 11: 28 cases

Apollo Beach, June 12: 29↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, June 11: 43 cases

Seffner, June 12: 45↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, June 11: 26 cases

Gibsonton, June 12: 26, NO NEW CASES

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, June 11: 11 cases

Lithia, June 12: 13↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, June 11: 22 cases

Dover, June 12: 24↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

June 11: 735

June 12: 756

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

June 11: 3,111

June 12: 3,233

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

June 11: 67,456

June 12: 69,341

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

June 11: 96

June 12: 99

Total deaths of Florida residents:

June 11: 2,848

June 12: 2,877

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Hillsborough:

Total tests reported:

June 11: 78,869

June 12: 80,513

Awaiting testing:

June 11: 50

June 12: 55

Inconclusive tests:

June 11: 80

June 12: 80

Negative tests:

June 11: 75,615

June 12: 77,138

Positive tests:

June 11: 3,174

June 12: 3,295

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:

Total tests reported:

June 11: 1,307,728

June 12: 1,336,895

Awaiting testing:

June 11: 980

June 12: 996

Inconclusive tests:

June 11: 1,243

June 12: 1,243

Negative tests:

June 11: 1,237,679

June 12: 1,264,928

Positive tests:

June 11: 69,069

June 12: 70,971

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources: floridadisaster.org, Google population demographics