Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 10 a.m. on June 12, 2020.
NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Valrico, Sun City Center and Gibsonton.
Since June 11 at 10 a.m., Riverview (seven new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having five new cases; Seffner, Lithia and Dover each having two new cases; and Ruskin, Wimauma and Apollo Beach each having one new case.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, June 11: 177 cases
Riverview, June 12: 184↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, June 11: 177 cases
Brandon, June 12: 182↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, June 11: 100 cases
Ruskin, June 12: 101↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, June 11: 51 cases
Wimauma, June 12: 52↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, June 11: 69 cases
Valrico, June 12: 69, NO NEW CASES
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, June 11: 31 cases
Sun City Center, June 12: 31, NO NEW CASES
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, June 11: 28 cases
Apollo Beach, June 12: 29↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, June 11: 43 cases
Seffner, June 12: 45↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, June 11: 26 cases
Gibsonton, June 12: 26, NO NEW CASES
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, June 11: 11 cases
Lithia, June 12: 13↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, June 11: 22 cases
Dover, June 12: 24↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
June 11: 735
June 12: 756
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
June 11: 3,111
June 12: 3,233
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
June 11: 67,456
June 12: 69,341
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
June 11: 96
June 12: 99
Total deaths of Florida residents:
June 11: 2,848
June 12: 2,877
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Hillsborough:
Total tests reported:
June 11: 78,869
June 12: 80,513
Awaiting testing:
June 11: 50
June 12: 55
Inconclusive tests:
June 11: 80
June 12: 80
Negative tests:
June 11: 75,615
June 12: 77,138
Positive tests:
June 11: 3,174
June 12: 3,295
COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:
Total tests reported:
June 11: 1,307,728
June 12: 1,336,895
Awaiting testing:
June 11: 980
June 12: 996
Inconclusive tests:
June 11: 1,243
June 12: 1,243
Negative tests:
June 11: 1,237,679
June 12: 1,264,928
Positive tests:
June 11: 69,069
June 12: 70,971
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources: floridadisaster.org, Google population demographics