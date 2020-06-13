Running a successful #smallbusiness is all about adaptability and looking for opportunities to offer new and better services by listening to your customers. Canine Cabana is a great example of just that. As soon as the coronavirus hit, they were among the first to change their policies and procedures to the new challenges which led them to offering better customer service and new ways to keep their clients coming back. Kendall Duncan is the co-owner of Canine Cabana, and she joins Jonny Torres and Maire Gilmore for this week’s episode of Osprey Observer TV.

Guest website: https://caninecabana.biz/

About Canine Cabana:

Canine Cabana’s owners, Kendall Duncan and Angie Pickren, first met at Busch Gardens in 1997, as Zookeepers. After having the privilege of working with giraffes, lions, rhinos, hippos, dolphins, and great apes, they now have over 30 years of animal care expertise. Their knowledge of animal behavior, training, and animal care were used to start a new chapter in their lives. They chose to go back to the animal that started the passion, dogs! After years of designing and developing, they opened Canine Cabana on May 1, 2008. They now provide the highest quality care for every guest at every visit!