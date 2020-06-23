Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 10 a.m. on June 23 2020.
NO NEW CASES IN: Sun City Center.
Since June 22 at 10 a.m., Brandon (21 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Riverview having 19 new cases; Ruskin and Wimauma each having five new cases; Valrico, Gibsonton and Dover each having three new cases; Seffner and Lithia each having two new cases; and Apollo Beach having one new case.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, June 22: 357 cases
Riverview, June 23: 366↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, June 22: 364 cases
Brandon, June 23: 385↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, June 22: 172 cases
Ruskin, June 23: 177↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, June 22: 96 cases
Wimauma, June 23: 101↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, June 22: 123 cases
Valrico, June 23: 126↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, June 22: 45 cases
Sun City Center, June 23: 45, NO NEW CASES
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, June 22: 48 cases
Apollo Beach, June 23: 49↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, June 22: 81 cases
Seffner, June 23: 83↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, June 22: 54 cases
Gibsonton, June 23: 57↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, June 22: 30 cases
Lithia, June 23: 32↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, June 22: 44 cases
Dover, June 23: 47↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
June 22: 1,411
June 23: 1,475
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
June 22: 5,904
June 23: 6,103
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
June 22: 98,047
June 23: 101,306
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
June 22: 115
June 23: 119
Total deaths of Florida residents:
June 22: 3,173
June 23: 3,237
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Hillsborough:
Total tests reported:
June 22: 100,227
June 23: 101,494
Awaiting testing:
June 22: 73
June 23: 86
Inconclusive tests:
June 22: 77
June 23: 77
Negative tests:
June 22: 94,177
June 23: 95,241
Positive tests:
June 22: 5,973
June 23: 6,176
COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:
Total tests reported:
June 22: 1,618,540
June 23: 1,641,863
Awaiting testing:
June 22: 1,053
June 23: 1,086
Inconclusive tests:
June 22: 1,546
June 23: 1,449
Negative tests:
June 22: 1,517,270
June 23: 1,537,271
Positive tests:
June 22: 100,217
June 23: 103,506
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources: floridadisaster.org, Google population demographics