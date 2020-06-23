Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 10 a.m. on June 23 2020.

NO NEW CASES IN: Sun City Center.

Since June 22 at 10 a.m., Brandon (21 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Riverview having 19 new cases; Ruskin and Wimauma each having five new cases; Valrico, Gibsonton and Dover each having three new cases; Seffner and Lithia each having two new cases; and Apollo Beach having one new case.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, June 22: 357 cases

Riverview, June 23: 366↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, June 22: 364 cases

Brandon, June 23: 385↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, June 22: 172 cases

Ruskin, June 23: 177↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, June 22: 96 cases

Wimauma, June 23: 101↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, June 22: 123 cases

Valrico, June 23: 126↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, June 22: 45 cases

Sun City Center, June 23: 45, NO NEW CASES

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, June 22: 48 cases

Apollo Beach, June 23: 49↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, June 22: 81 cases

Seffner, June 23: 83↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, June 22: 54 cases

Gibsonton, June 23: 57↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, June 22: 30 cases

Lithia, June 23: 32↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, June 22: 44 cases

Dover, June 23: 47↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

June 22: 1,411

June 23: 1,475

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

June 22: 5,904

June 23: 6,103

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

June 22: 98,047

June 23: 101,306

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

June 22: 115

June 23: 119

Total deaths of Florida residents:

June 22: 3,173

June 23: 3,237

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Hillsborough:

Total tests reported:

June 22: 100,227

June 23: 101,494

Awaiting testing:

June 22: 73

June 23: 86

Inconclusive tests:

June 22: 77

June 23: 77

Negative tests:

June 22: 94,177

June 23: 95,241

Positive tests:

June 22: 5,973

June 23: 6,176

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:

Total tests reported:

June 22: 1,618,540

June 23: 1,641,863

Awaiting testing:

June 22: 1,053

June 23: 1,086

Inconclusive tests:

June 22: 1,546

June 23: 1,449

Negative tests:

June 22: 1,517,270

June 23: 1,537,271

Positive tests:

June 22: 100,217

June 23: 103,506

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources: floridadisaster.org, Google population demographics