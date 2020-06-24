Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 10 a.m. on June 24 2020.

Since June 23 at 10 a.m., Riverview (52 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 34 new cases, Wimauma having 24 new cases, Ruskin having 20 new cases, Valrico having 19 new cases, Seffner having nine new cases, Dover having eight new cases, Sun City Center and Apollo Beach each having five new cases and Gibsonton and Lithia each having five new cases.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, June 23: 366 cases

Riverview, June 24: 418↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, June 23: 385 cases

Brandon, June 24: 419↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, June 23: 177 cases

Ruskin, June 24: 197↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, June 23: 101 cases

Wimauma, June 24: 125↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, June 23: 126 cases

Valrico, June 24: 145↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, June 23: 45 cases

Sun City Center, June 24: 51↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, June 23: 49 cases

Apollo Beach, June 24: 55↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, June 23: 83 cases

Seffner, June 24: 92↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, June 23: 57 cases

Gibsonton, June 24: 62↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, June 23: 32 cases

Lithia, June 24: 37↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, June 23: 47 cases

Dover, June 24: 55↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

June 23: 1,475

June 24: 1,663

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

June 23: 6,103

June 24: 6,818

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

June 23: 101,306

June 24: 106,743

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

June 23: 119

June 24: 121

Total deaths of Florida residents:

June 23: 3,237

June 24: 3,281

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Hillsborough:

Total tests reported:

June 23: 101,494

June 24: 104,392

Awaiting testing:

June 23: 86

June 24: 88

Inconclusive tests:

June 23: 77

June 24: 80

Negative tests:

June 23: 95,241

June 24: 97,420

Positive tests:

June 23: 6,176

June 24: 6,892

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:

Total tests reported:

June 23: 1,641,863

June 24: 1,669,440

Awaiting testing:

June 23: 1,086

June 24: 1,098

Inconclusive tests:

June 23: 1,449

June 24: 1,535

Negative tests:

June 23: 1,537,271

June 24: 1,559,328

Positive tests:

June 23: 103,506

June 24: 109,014

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources: floridadisaster.org, Google population demographics