Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 10 a.m. on June 24 2020.
Since June 23 at 10 a.m., Riverview (52 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 34 new cases, Wimauma having 24 new cases, Ruskin having 20 new cases, Valrico having 19 new cases, Seffner having nine new cases, Dover having eight new cases, Sun City Center and Apollo Beach each having five new cases and Gibsonton and Lithia each having five new cases.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, June 23: 366 cases
Riverview, June 24: 418↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, June 23: 385 cases
Brandon, June 24: 419↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, June 23: 177 cases
Ruskin, June 24: 197↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, June 23: 101 cases
Wimauma, June 24: 125↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, June 23: 126 cases
Valrico, June 24: 145↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, June 23: 45 cases
Sun City Center, June 24: 51↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, June 23: 49 cases
Apollo Beach, June 24: 55↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, June 23: 83 cases
Seffner, June 24: 92↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, June 23: 57 cases
Gibsonton, June 24: 62↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, June 23: 32 cases
Lithia, June 24: 37↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, June 23: 47 cases
Dover, June 24: 55↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
June 23: 1,475
June 24: 1,663
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
June 23: 6,103
June 24: 6,818
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
June 23: 101,306
June 24: 106,743
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
June 23: 119
June 24: 121
Total deaths of Florida residents:
June 23: 3,237
June 24: 3,281
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Hillsborough:
Total tests reported:
June 23: 101,494
June 24: 104,392
Awaiting testing:
June 23: 86
June 24: 88
Inconclusive tests:
June 23: 77
June 24: 80
Negative tests:
June 23: 95,241
June 24: 97,420
Positive tests:
June 23: 6,176
June 24: 6,892
COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:
Total tests reported:
June 23: 1,641,863
June 24: 1,669,440
Awaiting testing:
June 23: 1,086
June 24: 1,098
Inconclusive tests:
June 23: 1,449
June 24: 1,535
Negative tests:
June 23: 1,537,271
June 24: 1,559,328
Positive tests:
June 23: 103,506
June 24: 109,014
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources: floridadisaster.org, Google population demographics