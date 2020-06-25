Hillsborough County, Fla. (June 25, 2020) – Hillsborough County residents can now make appointments online for free COVID-19 coronavirus testing.

Online appointments can be made at hcflgov.net/covidtesting. Residents can pick a day and time convenient to them at one of seven locations throughout the county. The online reservation system will allow residents to avoid waiting on the phone for a call center agent and should reduce the time on hold for those making reservations by phone.

A phone option is still available. To make reservations by phone, call 888-513-6321.

Though the tests are free, appointments are required. No doctor’s referral is needed, and insurance is not required. The appointment availability window will typically be about two weeks.

Testing sites include the following:

Lee Davis Community Resource Center, 3402 N. 22nd St., Tampa

Plant City Community Resource Center, 307 N. Michigan Ave., Plant City

SouthShore Community Resource Center, 201 14th Ave. SE, Ruskin

Suncoast Community Health Centers, 313 S. Lakewood Drive, Brandon

Raymond James Stadium, 4201 N. Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa

Redeemer Lutheran Church, 701 Valley Forge Blvd., Sun City Center

Wimauma Opportunity Center, 5128 SR 674

Residents are reminded to follow the process to undergo a test: Make an appointment, and if a test result comes back positive, do not make a follow-up appointment for at least two weeks. Additionally, residents should wait for the results of a test before coming back for another test.

