Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 10 a.m. on June 25 2020.

Since June 24 at 10 a.m., Riverview (28 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 26 new cases, Wimauma having 13 new cases, Valrico having seven new cases, Gibsonton having five new cases, Seffner and Dover having four new cases, Ruskin and Apollo Beach each having three new cases, Sun City Center having two new cases and Lithia having one new case.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, June 24: 418 cases

Riverview, June 25: 446↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, June 24: 419 cases

Brandon, June 25: 445 cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, June 24: 197 cases

Ruskin, June 25: 200↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, June 24: 125 cases

Wimauma, June 25: 138↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, June 24: 145 cases

Valrico, June 25: 152↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, June 24: 51 cases

Sun City Center, June 25: 53↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, June 24: 55 cases

Apollo Beach, June 25: 58↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, June 24: 92 cases

Seffner, June 25: 96↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, June 24: 62 cases

Gibsonton, June 25: 67↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, June 24: 37 cases

Lithia, June 25: 38↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, June 24: 55 cases

Dover, June 25: 59↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

June 24: 1,663

June 25: 1,759

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

June 24: 6,818

June 25: 7,253

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

June 24: 106,743

June 25: 111,724

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

June 24: 121

June 25: 127

Total deaths of Florida residents:

June 24: 3,281

June 25: 3,327

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Hillsborough:

Total tests reported:

June 24: 104,392

June 25: 108,347

Awaiting testing:

June 24: 88

June 25: 88

Inconclusive tests:

June 24: 80

June 25: 85

Negative tests:

June 24: 97,420

June 25: 100,933

Positive tests:

June 24: 6,892

June 25: 7,329

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:

Total tests reported:

June 24: 1,669,440

June 25: 1,721,812

Awaiting testing:

June 24: 1,098

June 25: 1,168

Inconclusive tests:

June 24: 1,535

June 25: 1,675

Negative tests:

June 24: 1,559,328

June 25: 1,606,626

Positive tests:

June 24: 109,014

June 25: 114,018

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources: floridadisaster.org, Google population demographics