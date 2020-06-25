Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 10 a.m. on June 25 2020.
Since June 24 at 10 a.m., Riverview (28 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 26 new cases, Wimauma having 13 new cases, Valrico having seven new cases, Gibsonton having five new cases, Seffner and Dover having four new cases, Ruskin and Apollo Beach each having three new cases, Sun City Center having two new cases and Lithia having one new case.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, June 24: 418 cases
Riverview, June 25: 446↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, June 24: 419 cases
Brandon, June 25: 445 cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, June 24: 197 cases
Ruskin, June 25: 200↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, June 24: 125 cases
Wimauma, June 25: 138↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, June 24: 145 cases
Valrico, June 25: 152↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, June 24: 51 cases
Sun City Center, June 25: 53↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, June 24: 55 cases
Apollo Beach, June 25: 58↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, June 24: 92 cases
Seffner, June 25: 96↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, June 24: 62 cases
Gibsonton, June 25: 67↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, June 24: 37 cases
Lithia, June 25: 38↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, June 24: 55 cases
Dover, June 25: 59↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
June 24: 1,663
June 25: 1,759
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
June 24: 6,818
June 25: 7,253
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
June 24: 106,743
June 25: 111,724
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
June 24: 121
June 25: 127
Total deaths of Florida residents:
June 24: 3,281
June 25: 3,327
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Hillsborough:
Total tests reported:
June 24: 104,392
June 25: 108,347
Awaiting testing:
June 24: 88
June 25: 88
Inconclusive tests:
June 24: 80
June 25: 85
Negative tests:
June 24: 97,420
June 25: 100,933
Positive tests:
June 24: 6,892
June 25: 7,329
COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:
Total tests reported:
June 24: 1,669,440
June 25: 1,721,812
Awaiting testing:
June 24: 1,098
June 25: 1,168
Inconclusive tests:
June 24: 1,535
June 25: 1,675
Negative tests:
June 24: 1,559,328
June 25: 1,606,626
Positive tests:
June 24: 109,014
June 25: 114,018
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources: floridadisaster.org, Google population demographics