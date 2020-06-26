Mother’s Day was different for many this year. With residents practicing social distancing due to COVID-19, a lot of children of all ages were unable to visit their loved ones to celebrate. But in an effort to make mothers in the Brandon area feel appreciated, Lowe’s Home Improvement teamed up with Home Instead Senior Care to brighten the days of some isolated moms.

Lowe’s donated $1 million worth of flower baskets through its network of nurseries and small business growers to more than 500 senior living and long-term care facilities nationwide in the days leading up to Mother’s Day.

“We hope that these flower deliveries brought a spark of joy to the grandmothers and moms in senior housing who may feel alone on Mother’s Day,” said Marisa Thalberg, Lowe’s Home Improvement executive vice president, chief brand officer and marketing officer.

On May 8, Home Instead Senior Care had three drivers disperse close to 100 flower baskets to clients and their caregivers throughout Hillsborough County, including the Brandon location on Kings Ave. All of the baskets were individually wrapped and included an appreciation note from Lowe’s.

The flower deliveries made the days of givers and receivers alike.

“The smiles on their faces were amazing and it felt like I was providing them a million bucks,” said the Home Instead Senior Care of Brandon and Tampa franchise owner, Kristi Campbell.

Home Instead Senior Care in Brandon, established in 2003, is considered the world’s largest provider of comprehensive, in-home care services for the elderly with more than 1,000 franchise groups worldwide, and its caregivers assist with household duties, companionship care, transportation and more with the mission to enhance the lives of aging adults and their families.

The caregivers are also using the proper protocols in direct accordance with the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines.

For more information, visit https://www.homeinstead.com/482. It is located at 1755 S. Kings Ave. in Brandon. Call 291-2624.