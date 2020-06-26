Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 10 a.m. on June 26 2020.

Since June 25 at 10 a.m., Brandon (48 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Riverview having 32 new cases, Wimauma having 15 new cases, Ruskin having 13 new cases, Gibsonton having 12 new cases, Valrico and Dover each having 11 new cases, Apollo Beach and Lithia each having seven new cases, Seffner having six new cases and Sun City Center having two new cases.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, June 25: 446 cases
Riverview, June 26: 478↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, June 25: 445 cases
Brandon, June 26: 493↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, June 25: 200 cases
Ruskin, June 26: 213↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, June 25: 138 cases
Wimauma, June 26: 153↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, June 25: 152 cases
Valrico, June 26: 173↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, June 25: 53 cases
Sun City Center, June 26: 55↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, June 25: 58 cases
Apollo Beach, June 26: 65↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, June 25: 96 cases
Seffner, June 26: 102↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, June 25: 67 cases
Gibsonton, June 26: 79↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, June 25: 38 cases
Lithia, June 26: 45↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380
Dover, June 25: 59 cases
Dover, June 26: 70↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
June 25: 1,759
June 26: 1,923

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
June 25: 7,253
June 26: 7,941

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
June 25: 111,724
June 26: 120,574

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
June 25: 127
June 26: 131

Total deaths of Florida residents:
June 25: 3,327
June 26: 3,366

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Hillsborough:

Total tests reported:
June 25: 108,347
June 26: 111,054

Awaiting testing:
June 25: 88
June 26: 90

Inconclusive tests:
June 25: 85
June 26: 85

Negative tests:
June 25: 100,933
June 26: 102,951

Positive tests:
June 25: 7,329
June 26: 8,018

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:

Total tests reported:
June 25: 1,721,812
June 26: 1,770,081

Awaiting testing:
June 25: 1,168
June 26: 1,196

Inconclusive tests:
June 25: 1,675
June 26: 1,752

Negative tests:
June 25: 1,606,626
June 26: 1,645,925

Positive tests:
June 25: 114,018
June 26: 122,960

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources: floridadisaster.org, Google population demographics

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR