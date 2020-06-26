Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 10 a.m. on June 26 2020.
Since June 25 at 10 a.m., Brandon (48 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Riverview having 32 new cases, Wimauma having 15 new cases, Ruskin having 13 new cases, Gibsonton having 12 new cases, Valrico and Dover each having 11 new cases, Apollo Beach and Lithia each having seven new cases, Seffner having six new cases and Sun City Center having two new cases.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, June 25: 446 cases
Riverview, June 26: 478↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, June 25: 445 cases
Brandon, June 26: 493↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, June 25: 200 cases
Ruskin, June 26: 213↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, June 25: 138 cases
Wimauma, June 26: 153↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, June 25: 152 cases
Valrico, June 26: 173↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, June 25: 53 cases
Sun City Center, June 26: 55↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, June 25: 58 cases
Apollo Beach, June 26: 65↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, June 25: 96 cases
Seffner, June 26: 102↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, June 25: 67 cases
Gibsonton, June 26: 79↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, June 25: 38 cases
Lithia, June 26: 45↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, June 25: 59 cases
Dover, June 26: 70↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
June 25: 1,759
June 26: 1,923
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
June 25: 7,253
June 26: 7,941
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
June 25: 111,724
June 26: 120,574
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
June 25: 127
June 26: 131
Total deaths of Florida residents:
June 25: 3,327
June 26: 3,366
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Hillsborough:
Total tests reported:
June 25: 108,347
June 26: 111,054
Awaiting testing:
June 25: 88
June 26: 90
Inconclusive tests:
June 25: 85
June 26: 85
Negative tests:
June 25: 100,933
June 26: 102,951
Positive tests:
June 25: 7,329
June 26: 8,018
COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:
Total tests reported:
June 25: 1,721,812
June 26: 1,770,081
Awaiting testing:
June 25: 1,168
June 26: 1,196
Inconclusive tests:
June 25: 1,675
June 26: 1,752
Negative tests:
June 25: 1,606,626
June 26: 1,645,925
Positive tests:
June 25: 114,018
June 26: 122,960
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources: floridadisaster.org, Google population demographics