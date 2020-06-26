Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 10 a.m. on June 26 2020.

Since June 25 at 10 a.m., Brandon (48 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Riverview having 32 new cases, Wimauma having 15 new cases, Ruskin having 13 new cases, Gibsonton having 12 new cases, Valrico and Dover each having 11 new cases, Apollo Beach and Lithia each having seven new cases, Seffner having six new cases and Sun City Center having two new cases.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, June 25: 446 cases

Riverview, June 26: 478↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, June 25: 445 cases

Brandon, June 26: 493↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, June 25: 200 cases

Ruskin, June 26: 213↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, June 25: 138 cases

Wimauma, June 26: 153↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, June 25: 152 cases

Valrico, June 26: 173↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, June 25: 53 cases

Sun City Center, June 26: 55↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, June 25: 58 cases

Apollo Beach, June 26: 65↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, June 25: 96 cases

Seffner, June 26: 102↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, June 25: 67 cases

Gibsonton, June 26: 79↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, June 25: 38 cases

Lithia, June 26: 45↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, June 25: 59 cases

Dover, June 26: 70↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

June 25: 1,759

June 26: 1,923

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

June 25: 7,253

June 26: 7,941

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

June 25: 111,724

June 26: 120,574

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

June 25: 127

June 26: 131

Total deaths of Florida residents:

June 25: 3,327

June 26: 3,366

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Hillsborough:

Total tests reported:

June 25: 108,347

June 26: 111,054

Awaiting testing:

June 25: 88

June 26: 90

Inconclusive tests:

June 25: 85

June 26: 85

Negative tests:

June 25: 100,933

June 26: 102,951

Positive tests:

June 25: 7,329

June 26: 8,018

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:

Total tests reported:

June 25: 1,721,812

June 26: 1,770,081

Awaiting testing:

June 25: 1,168

June 26: 1,196

Inconclusive tests:

June 25: 1,675

June 26: 1,752

Negative tests:

June 25: 1,606,626

June 26: 1,645,925

Positive tests:

June 25: 114,018

June 26: 122,960

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources: floridadisaster.org, Google population demographics