A local family of 5 with a successful business decides to pack it all up and hit the road… for good! Afters years of family vacations in an RV, the Bethune family closed their business, put their house up for sale, and has decided to live on the road after buying and remodeling a tour bus as their new home. Marie and Jonny talk to Jenn Bethune about this life changing decision , what it took to get there, and what life is like on the road.

