Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 10 a.m. on June 29, 2020.
Since June 26 at 10 a.m., Brandon (154 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Riverview having 129 new cases, Valrico having 53 new cases, Ruskin having 45 new cases, Wimauma having 42 new cases, Seffner having 36 new cases, Dover having 33 new cases, Lithia having 20 new cases, Gibsonton having 18 new cases, Apollo Beach having 15 new cases and Sun City Center having five new cases.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, June 26: 478 cases
Riverview, June 29: 607↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, June 26: 493 cases
Brandon, June 29: 647↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, June 26: 213 cases
Ruskin, June 29: 258↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, June 26: 153 cases
Wimauma, June 29: 195↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, June 26: 173 cases
Valrico, June 29: 226↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, June 26: 55 cases
Sun City Center, June 29: 60↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, June 26: 65 cases
Apollo Beach, June 29: 80↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, June 26: 102 cases
Seffner, June 29: 138↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, June 26: 79 cases
Gibsonton, June 29: 97↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, June 26: 45 cases
Lithia, June 29: 65↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, June 26: 70 cases
Dover, June 29: 103↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
June 26: 1,923
June 29: 2,473
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
June 26: 7,941
June 29: 10,237
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
June 26: 120,574
June 29: 143,805
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
June 26: 131
June 29: 135
Total deaths of Florida residents:
June 26: 3,366
June 29: 3,447
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Hillsborough:
Total tests reported:
June 26: 111,054
June 29: 122,722
Awaiting testing:
June 26: 90
June 29: 105
Inconclusive tests:
June 26: 85
June 29: 84
Negative tests:
June 26: 102,951
June 29: 112,315
Positive tests:
June 26: 8,018
June 29: 10,237
COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:
Total tests reported:
June 26: 1,770,081
June 29: 1,914,151
Awaiting testing:
June 26: 1,196
June 29: 1,408
Inconclusive tests:
June 26: 1,752
June 29: 1,744
Negative tests:
June 26: 1,645,925
June 29: 1,766,402
Positive tests:
June 26: 122,960
June 29: 146,341
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources: floridadisaster.org, Google population demographics