Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 10 a.m. on June 29, 2020.

Since June 26 at 10 a.m., Brandon (154 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Riverview having 129 new cases, Valrico having 53 new cases, Ruskin having 45 new cases, Wimauma having 42 new cases, Seffner having 36 new cases, Dover having 33 new cases, Lithia having 20 new cases, Gibsonton having 18 new cases, Apollo Beach having 15 new cases and Sun City Center having five new cases.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, June 26: 478 cases

Riverview, June 29: 607↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, June 26: 493 cases

Brandon, June 29: 647↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, June 26: 213 cases

Ruskin, June 29: 258↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, June 26: 153 cases

Wimauma, June 29: 195↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, June 26: 173 cases

Valrico, June 29: 226↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, June 26: 55 cases

Sun City Center, June 29: 60↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, June 26: 65 cases

Apollo Beach, June 29: 80↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, June 26: 102 cases

Seffner, June 29: 138↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, June 26: 79 cases

Gibsonton, June 29: 97↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, June 26: 45 cases

Lithia, June 29: 65↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, June 26: 70 cases

Dover, June 29: 103↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

June 26: 1,923

June 29: 2,473

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

June 26: 7,941

June 29: 10,237

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

June 26: 120,574

June 29: 143,805

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

June 26: 131

June 29: 135

Total deaths of Florida residents:

June 26: 3,366

June 29: 3,447

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Hillsborough:

Total tests reported:

June 26: 111,054

June 29: 122,722

Awaiting testing:

June 26: 90

June 29: 105

Inconclusive tests:

June 26: 85

June 29: 84

Negative tests:

June 26: 102,951

June 29: 112,315

Positive tests:

June 26: 8,018

June 29: 10,237

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:

Total tests reported:

June 26: 1,770,081

June 29: 1,914,151

Awaiting testing:

June 26: 1,196

June 29: 1,408

Inconclusive tests:

June 26: 1,752

June 29: 1,744

Negative tests:

June 26: 1,645,925

June 29: 1,766,402

Positive tests:

June 26: 122,960

June 29: 146,341

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources: floridadisaster.org, Google population demographics