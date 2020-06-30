Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 10 a.m. on June 30, 2020.

Since June 29 at 10 a.m., Riverview (38 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon and Wimauma each having 23 new cases; Ruskin having 14 new cases; Valrico having 13 new cases; Seffner having 11 new cases; Dover having five new cases; Sun City Center, Gibsonton and Lithia each having four new cases; and Apollo Beach having two new cases.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, June 29: 607 cases

Riverview, June 30: 645↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, June 29: 647 cases

Brandon, June 30: 670↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, June 29: 258 cases

Ruskin, June 30: 272↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, June 29: 195 cases

Wimauma, June 30: 218↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, June 29: 226 cases

Valrico, June 30: 239↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, June 29: 60 cases

Sun City Center, June 30: 64↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, June 29: 80 cases

Apollo Beach, June 30: 82↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, June 29: 138 cases

Seffner, June 30: 149↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, June 29: 97 cases

Gibsonton, June 30: 101↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, June 29: 65 cases

Lithia, June 30: 69↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, June 29: 103 cases

Dover, June 30: 108↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

June 29: 2,473

June 30: 2,614

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

June 29: 10,237

June 30: 10,665

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

June 29: 143,805

June 30: 149,781

Total deaths of Florida residents:

June 29: 3,447

June 30: 3,505

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Hillsborough:

Total tests reported:

June 29: 122,722

June 30: 124,611

Awaiting testing:

June 29: 105

June 30: 117

Inconclusive tests:

June 29: 84

June 30: 85

Negative tests:

June 29: 112,315

June 30: 113,774

Positive tests:

June 29: 10,237

June 30: 10,752

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:

Total tests reported:

June 29: 1,914,151

June 30: 1,946,510

Awaiting testing:

June 29: 1,744

June 30: 1,904

Inconclusive tests:

June 29: 1,408

June 30: 1,515

Negative tests:

June 29: 1,766,402

June 30: 1,792,561

Positive tests:

June 29: 146,341

June 30: 152,434

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources: floridadisaster.org, Google population demographics