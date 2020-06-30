Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 10 a.m. on June 30, 2020.
Since June 29 at 10 a.m., Riverview (38 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon and Wimauma each having 23 new cases; Ruskin having 14 new cases; Valrico having 13 new cases; Seffner having 11 new cases; Dover having five new cases; Sun City Center, Gibsonton and Lithia each having four new cases; and Apollo Beach having two new cases.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, June 29: 607 cases
Riverview, June 30: 645↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, June 29: 647 cases
Brandon, June 30: 670↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, June 29: 258 cases
Ruskin, June 30: 272↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, June 29: 195 cases
Wimauma, June 30: 218↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, June 29: 226 cases
Valrico, June 30: 239↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, June 29: 60 cases
Sun City Center, June 30: 64↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, June 29: 80 cases
Apollo Beach, June 30: 82↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, June 29: 138 cases
Seffner, June 30: 149↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, June 29: 97 cases
Gibsonton, June 30: 101↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, June 29: 65 cases
Lithia, June 30: 69↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, June 29: 103 cases
Dover, June 30: 108↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
June 29: 2,473
June 30: 2,614
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
June 29: 10,237
June 30: 10,665
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
June 29: 143,805
June 30: 149,781
Total deaths of Florida residents:
June 29: 3,447
June 30: 3,505
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Hillsborough:
Total tests reported:
June 29: 122,722
June 30: 124,611
Awaiting testing:
June 29: 105
June 30: 117
Inconclusive tests:
June 29: 84
June 30: 85
Negative tests:
June 29: 112,315
June 30: 113,774
Positive tests:
June 29: 10,237
June 30: 10,752
COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:
Total tests reported:
June 29: 1,914,151
June 30: 1,946,510
Awaiting testing:
June 29: 1,744
June 30: 1,904
Inconclusive tests:
June 29: 1,408
June 30: 1,515
Negative tests:
June 29: 1,766,402
June 30: 1,792,561
Positive tests:
June 29: 146,341
June 30: 152,434
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources: floridadisaster.org, Google population demographics