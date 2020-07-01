Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 10 a.m. on July 1, 2020.

Since June 30 at 10 a.m., Brandon (50 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Riverview having 38 new cases, Valrico having 21 new cases, Ruskin having 18 new cases, Wimauma having 11 new cases, Seffner and Lithia each having 10 new cases, Dover having eight new cases, Apollo Beach having five new cases, Sun City Center having four new cases and Gibsonton having three new cases.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, June 30: 645 cases
Riverview, July 1: 695↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, June 30: 670 cases
Brandon, July 1: 708↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, June 30: 272 cases
Ruskin, July 1: 290↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, June 30: 218 cases
Wimauma, July 1: 239↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, June 30: 239 cases
Valrico, July 1: 260↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, June 30: 64 cases
Sun City Center, July 1: 68↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, June 30: 82 cases
Apollo Beach, July 1: 87↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, June 30: 149 cases
Seffner, July 1: 159↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, June 30: 101 cases
Gibsonton, July 1: 104↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, June 30: 69 cases
Lithia, July 1: 79↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380
Dover, June 30: 108 cases
Dover, July 1: 116↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
June 30: 2,614
July 1: 2,792

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
June 30: 10,665
July 1: 11,376

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
June 30: 149,781
July 1: 156,288

Total deaths of Florida residents:
June 30: 3,505
July 1: 3,550

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Hillsborough:

Total tests reported:
June 30: 124,611
July 1: 127,933

Awaiting testing:
June 30: 117
July 1: 118

Inconclusive tests:
June 30: 85
July 1: 83

Negative tests:
June 30: 113,774
July 1: 116,385

Positive tests:
June 30: 10,752
July 1: 11,465

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:

Total tests reported:
June 30: 1,946,510
July 1: 1,981,915

Awaiting testing:
June 30: 1,904
July 1: 2,094

Inconclusive tests:
June 30: 1,515
July 1: 1,561

Negative tests:
June 30: 1,792,561
July 1: 1,821,357

Positive tests:
June 30: 152,434
July 1: 158,997

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources: floridadisaster.org, Google population demographics

