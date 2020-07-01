Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 10 a.m. on July 1, 2020.

Since June 30 at 10 a.m., Brandon (50 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Riverview having 38 new cases, Valrico having 21 new cases, Ruskin having 18 new cases, Wimauma having 11 new cases, Seffner and Lithia each having 10 new cases, Dover having eight new cases, Apollo Beach having five new cases, Sun City Center having four new cases and Gibsonton having three new cases.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, June 30: 645 cases

Riverview, July 1: 695↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, June 30: 670 cases

Brandon, July 1: 708↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, June 30: 272 cases

Ruskin, July 1: 290↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, June 30: 218 cases

Wimauma, July 1: 239↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, June 30: 239 cases

Valrico, July 1: 260↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, June 30: 64 cases

Sun City Center, July 1: 68↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, June 30: 82 cases

Apollo Beach, July 1: 87↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, June 30: 149 cases

Seffner, July 1: 159↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, June 30: 101 cases

Gibsonton, July 1: 104↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, June 30: 69 cases

Lithia, July 1: 79↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, June 30: 108 cases

Dover, July 1: 116↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

June 30: 2,614

July 1: 2,792

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

June 30: 10,665

July 1: 11,376

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

June 30: 149,781

July 1: 156,288

Total deaths of Florida residents:

June 30: 3,505

July 1: 3,550

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Hillsborough:

Total tests reported:

June 30: 124,611

July 1: 127,933

Awaiting testing:

June 30: 117

July 1: 118

Inconclusive tests:

June 30: 85

July 1: 83

Negative tests:

June 30: 113,774

July 1: 116,385

Positive tests:

June 30: 10,752

July 1: 11,465

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:

Total tests reported:

June 30: 1,946,510

July 1: 1,981,915

Awaiting testing:

June 30: 1,904

July 1: 2,094

Inconclusive tests:

June 30: 1,515

July 1: 1,561

Negative tests:

June 30: 1,792,561

July 1: 1,821,357

Positive tests:

June 30: 152,434

July 1: 158,997

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources: floridadisaster.org, Google population demographics