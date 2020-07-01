Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 10 a.m. on July 1, 2020.
Since June 30 at 10 a.m., Brandon (50 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Riverview having 38 new cases, Valrico having 21 new cases, Ruskin having 18 new cases, Wimauma having 11 new cases, Seffner and Lithia each having 10 new cases, Dover having eight new cases, Apollo Beach having five new cases, Sun City Center having four new cases and Gibsonton having three new cases.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, June 30: 645 cases
Riverview, July 1: 695↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, June 30: 670 cases
Brandon, July 1: 708↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, June 30: 272 cases
Ruskin, July 1: 290↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, June 30: 218 cases
Wimauma, July 1: 239↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, June 30: 239 cases
Valrico, July 1: 260↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, June 30: 64 cases
Sun City Center, July 1: 68↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, June 30: 82 cases
Apollo Beach, July 1: 87↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, June 30: 149 cases
Seffner, July 1: 159↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, June 30: 101 cases
Gibsonton, July 1: 104↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, June 30: 69 cases
Lithia, July 1: 79↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, June 30: 108 cases
Dover, July 1: 116↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
June 30: 2,614
July 1: 2,792
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
June 30: 10,665
July 1: 11,376
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
June 30: 149,781
July 1: 156,288
Total deaths of Florida residents:
June 30: 3,505
July 1: 3,550
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Hillsborough:
Total tests reported:
June 30: 124,611
July 1: 127,933
Awaiting testing:
June 30: 117
July 1: 118
Inconclusive tests:
June 30: 85
July 1: 83
Negative tests:
June 30: 113,774
July 1: 116,385
Positive tests:
June 30: 10,752
July 1: 11,465
COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:
Total tests reported:
June 30: 1,946,510
July 1: 1,981,915
Awaiting testing:
June 30: 1,904
July 1: 2,094
Inconclusive tests:
June 30: 1,515
July 1: 1,561
Negative tests:
June 30: 1,792,561
July 1: 1,821,357
Positive tests:
June 30: 152,434
July 1: 158,997
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources: floridadisaster.org, Google population demographics