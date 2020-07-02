Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on July 2, 2020.

Since July 1 at 10 a.m., Brandon (59 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Riverview having 58 new cases, Ruskin having 37 new cases, Wimauma having 32 new cases, Valrico having 25 new cases, Gibsonton having 17 new cases, Seffner and Dover each having 16 new cases, Lithia having nine new cases, Apollo Beach having eight new cases and Sun City Center having six new cases.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, July 1: 695 cases
Riverview, July 2: 753↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, July 1: 708 cases
Brandon, July 2: 767↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, July 1: 290 cases
Ruskin, July 2: 327↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, July 1: 239 cases
Wimauma, July 2: 271↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, July 1: 260 cases
Valrico, July 2: 285↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, July 1: 68 cases
Sun City Center, July 2: 74↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, July 1: 87 cases
Apollo Beach, July 2: 95↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, July 1: 159 cases
Seffner, July 2: 175↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, July 1: 104 cases
Gibsonton, July 2: 121↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, July 1: 79 cases
Lithia, July 2: 88↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380
Dover, July 1: 116 cases
Dover, July 2: 132↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
July 1: 2,792
July 2: 3,075

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
July 1: 11,376
July 2: 12,284

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
July 1: 156,288
July 2: 166,303

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
June 29: 135
July 2: 145

Total deaths of Florida residents:
July 1: 3,550
July 2: 3,617

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Hillsborough:

Total tests reported:
July 1: 127,933
July 2: 132,072

Positive tests:
July 1: 11,465
July 2: 12,376

Negative tests:
July 1: 116,385
July 2: 119,606

Inconclusive tests:
July 1: 83
July 2: 90

Awaiting testing:
July 1: 118
July 2: 107

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:

Total tests reported:
July 1: 1,981,915
July 2: 2,033,794

Positive tests:
July 1: 158,997
July 2: 169,106

Negative tests:
July 1: 1,821,357
July 2: 1,863,077

Inconclusive tests:
July 1: 1,561
July 2: 1,611

Awaiting testing:
July 1: 2,094
July 2: 1,683

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources: floridadisaster.org, Google population demographics

