Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on July 2, 2020.

Since July 1 at 10 a.m., Brandon (59 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Riverview having 58 new cases, Ruskin having 37 new cases, Wimauma having 32 new cases, Valrico having 25 new cases, Gibsonton having 17 new cases, Seffner and Dover each having 16 new cases, Lithia having nine new cases, Apollo Beach having eight new cases and Sun City Center having six new cases.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, July 1: 695 cases

Riverview, July 2: 753↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, July 1: 708 cases

Brandon, July 2: 767↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, July 1: 290 cases

Ruskin, July 2: 327↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, July 1: 239 cases

Wimauma, July 2: 271↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, July 1: 260 cases

Valrico, July 2: 285↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, July 1: 68 cases

Sun City Center, July 2: 74↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, July 1: 87 cases

Apollo Beach, July 2: 95↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, July 1: 159 cases

Seffner, July 2: 175↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, July 1: 104 cases

Gibsonton, July 2: 121↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, July 1: 79 cases

Lithia, July 2: 88↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, July 1: 116 cases

Dover, July 2: 132↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

July 1: 2,792

July 2: 3,075

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

July 1: 11,376

July 2: 12,284

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

July 1: 156,288

July 2: 166,303

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

June 29: 135

July 2: 145

Total deaths of Florida residents:

July 1: 3,550

July 2: 3,617

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Hillsborough:

Total tests reported:

July 1: 127,933

July 2: 132,072

Positive tests:

July 1: 11,465

July 2: 12,376

Negative tests:

July 1: 116,385

July 2: 119,606

Inconclusive tests:

July 1: 83

July 2: 90

Awaiting testing:

July 1: 118

July 2: 107

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:

Total tests reported:

July 1: 1,981,915

July 2: 2,033,794

Positive tests:

July 1: 158,997

July 2: 169,106

Negative tests:

July 1: 1,821,357

July 2: 1,863,077

Inconclusive tests:

July 1: 1,561

July 2: 1,611

Awaiting testing:

July 1: 2,094

July 2: 1,683

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources: floridadisaster.org, Google population demographics