Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on July 2, 2020.
Since July 1 at 10 a.m., Brandon (59 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Riverview having 58 new cases, Ruskin having 37 new cases, Wimauma having 32 new cases, Valrico having 25 new cases, Gibsonton having 17 new cases, Seffner and Dover each having 16 new cases, Lithia having nine new cases, Apollo Beach having eight new cases and Sun City Center having six new cases.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, July 1: 695 cases
Riverview, July 2: 753↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, July 1: 708 cases
Brandon, July 2: 767↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, July 1: 290 cases
Ruskin, July 2: 327↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, July 1: 239 cases
Wimauma, July 2: 271↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, July 1: 260 cases
Valrico, July 2: 285↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, July 1: 68 cases
Sun City Center, July 2: 74↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, July 1: 87 cases
Apollo Beach, July 2: 95↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, July 1: 159 cases
Seffner, July 2: 175↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, July 1: 104 cases
Gibsonton, July 2: 121↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, July 1: 79 cases
Lithia, July 2: 88↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, July 1: 116 cases
Dover, July 2: 132↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
July 1: 2,792
July 2: 3,075
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
July 1: 11,376
July 2: 12,284
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
July 1: 156,288
July 2: 166,303
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
June 29: 135
July 2: 145
Total deaths of Florida residents:
July 1: 3,550
July 2: 3,617
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Hillsborough:
Total tests reported:
July 1: 127,933
July 2: 132,072
Positive tests:
July 1: 11,465
July 2: 12,376
Negative tests:
July 1: 116,385
July 2: 119,606
Inconclusive tests:
July 1: 83
July 2: 90
Awaiting testing:
July 1: 118
July 2: 107
COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:
Total tests reported:
July 1: 1,981,915
July 2: 2,033,794
Positive tests:
July 1: 158,997
July 2: 169,106
Negative tests:
July 1: 1,821,357
July 2: 1,863,077
Inconclusive tests:
July 1: 1,561
July 2: 1,611
Awaiting testing:
July 1: 2,094
July 2: 1,683
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources: floridadisaster.org, Google population demographics