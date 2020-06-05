Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 10 a.m. this morning, June 5, 2020, in the past 24 hours.
NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Wimauma, Sun City Center, Apollo Beach, Lithia and Dover.
In the past 24 hours, Ruskin (four new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Seffner having three new cases and Riverview, Brandon, Valrico and Gibsonton each having two new cases.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, June 4: 142 cases
Riverview, June 5: 144↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, June 4: 141 cases
Brandon, June 5: 143↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, June 4: 73 cases
Ruskin, June 5: 77↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, June 4: 43 cases
Wimauma, June 5: 43, NO NEW CASES
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, June 4: 52 cases
Valrico, June 5: 54↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, June 4: 27 cases
Sun City Center, June 5: 27, NO NEW CASES
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, June 4: 21 cases
Apollo Beach, June 5: 21, NO NEW CASES
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, June 4: 30 cases
Seffner, June 5: 33↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, June 4: 20 cases
Gibsonton, June 5: 22↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, June 4: 9 cases
Lithia, June 5: 9, NO NEW CASES
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, June 4: 22 cases
Dover, June 5: 22, NO NEW CASES
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
June 4: 580
June 5: 595
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
June 4: 2,418
June 5: 2,493
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
June 4: 58,701
June 5: 59,993
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
June 4: 85
June 5: 88
Total deaths of Florida residents:
June 4: 2,607
June 5: 2,660
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Hillsborough:
Total tests reported:
June 4: 64,765
June 5: 66,088
Awaiting testing:
June 4: 30
June 5: 29
Inconclusive tests:
June 4: 79
June 5: 80
Negative tests:
June 4: 62,207
June 5: 63,454
Positive tests:
June 4: 2,479
June 5: 2,554
COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:
Total tests reported:
June 4: 1,107,952
June 5: 1,135,865
Awaiting testing:
June 4: 909
June 5: 925
Inconclusive tests:
June 4: 1,221
June 5: 1,193
Negative tests:
June 4: 1,046,860
June 5: 1,073,452
Positive tests:
June 4: 60,183
June 5: 61,488
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources: floridadisaster.org, Google population demographics