Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 10 a.m. this morning, June 5, 2020, in the past 24 hours.

NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Wimauma, Sun City Center, Apollo Beach, Lithia and Dover.

In the past 24 hours, Ruskin (four new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Seffner having three new cases and Riverview, Brandon, Valrico and Gibsonton each having two new cases.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, June 4: 142 cases

Riverview, June 5: 144↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, June 4: 141 cases

Brandon, June 5: 143↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, June 4: 73 cases

Ruskin, June 5: 77↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, June 4: 43 cases

Wimauma, June 5: 43, NO NEW CASES

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, June 4: 52 cases

Valrico, June 5: 54↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, June 4: 27 cases

Sun City Center, June 5: 27, NO NEW CASES

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, June 4: 21 cases

Apollo Beach, June 5: 21, NO NEW CASES

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, June 4: 30 cases

Seffner, June 5: 33↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, June 4: 20 cases

Gibsonton, June 5: 22↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, June 4: 9 cases

Lithia, June 5: 9, NO NEW CASES

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, June 4: 22 cases

Dover, June 5: 22, NO NEW CASES

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

June 4: 580

June 5: 595

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

June 4: 2,418

June 5: 2,493

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

June 4: 58,701

June 5: 59,993

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

June 4: 85

June 5: 88

Total deaths of Florida residents:

June 4: 2,607

June 5: 2,660

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Hillsborough:

Total tests reported:

June 4: 64,765

June 5: 66,088

Awaiting testing:

June 4: 30

June 5: 29

Inconclusive tests:

June 4: 79

June 5: 80

Negative tests:

June 4: 62,207

June 5: 63,454

Positive tests:

June 4: 2,479

June 5: 2,554

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:

Total tests reported:

June 4: 1,107,952

June 5: 1,135,865

Awaiting testing:

June 4: 909

June 5: 925

Inconclusive tests:

June 4: 1,221

June 5: 1,193

Negative tests:

June 4: 1,046,860

June 5: 1,073,452

Positive tests:

June 4: 60,183

June 5: 61,488

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources: floridadisaster.org, Google population demographics