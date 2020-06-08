Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 10 a.m. this morning, June 8, 2020, since last Friday morning on June 5, 2020.

NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Dover.

Since Friday morning on June 5, Brandon (17 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Riverview and Ruskin each having 13 new cases and Riverview, Valrico having 10 new cases, Wimauma having eight new cases, Seffner having five new cases, Gibsonton having four new cases, Sun City Center having three new cases and Apollo Beach and Lithia each having two new cases.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, June 5: 144 cases

Riverview, June 8: 157↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, June 5: 143 cases

Brandon, June 8: 160↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, June 5: 77 cases

Ruskin, June 8: 90↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, June 5: 43 cases

Wimauma, June 8: 51↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, June 5: 54 cases

Valrico, June 8: 64↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, June 5: 27 cases

Sun City Center, June 8: 29↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, June 5: 21 cases

Apollo Beach, June 8: 23↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, June 5: 33 cases

Seffner, June 8: 38↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, June 5: 22 cases

Gibsonton, June 8: 26↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, June 5: 9 cases

Lithia, June 8: 11↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, June 5: 22 cases

Dover, June 8: 22, NO NEW CASES

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

June 5: 595

June 8: 671

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

June 5: 2,493

June 8: 2,801

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

June 5: 59,993

June 8: 63,378

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

June 5: 88

June 8: 91

Total deaths of Florida residents:

June 5: 2,660

June 8: 2,712

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Hillsborough:

Total tests reported:

June 5: 66,088

June 8: 73,758

Awaiting testing:

June 5: 29

June 8: 31

Inconclusive tests:

June 5: 80

June 8: 83

Negative tests:

June 5: 63,454

June 8: 70,814

Positive tests:

June 5: 2,554

June 8: 2,861

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:

Total tests reported:

June 5: 1,135,865

June 8: 1,235,513

Awaiting testing:

June 5: 925

June 8: 963

Inconclusive tests:

June 5: 1,193

June 8: 1,024

Negative tests:

June 5: 1,073,452

June 8: 1,169,646

Positive tests:

June 5: 61,488

June 8: 64,904

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources: floridadisaster.org, Google population demographics