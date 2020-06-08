Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 10 a.m. this morning, June 8, 2020, since last Friday morning on June 5, 2020.

NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Dover.

Since Friday morning on June 5, Brandon (17 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Riverview and Ruskin each having 13 new cases and Riverview, Valrico having 10 new cases, Wimauma having eight new cases, Seffner having five new cases, Gibsonton having four new cases, Sun City Center having three new cases and Apollo Beach and Lithia each having two new cases.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, June 5: 144 cases
Riverview, June 8: 157↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, June 5: 143 cases
Brandon, June 8: 160↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, June 5: 77 cases
Ruskin, June 8: 90↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, June 5: 43 cases
Wimauma, June 8: 51↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, June 5: 54 cases
Valrico, June 8: 64↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, June 5: 27 cases
Sun City Center, June 8: 29↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, June 5: 21 cases
Apollo Beach, June 8: 23↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, June 5: 33 cases
Seffner, June 8: 38↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, June 5: 22 cases
Gibsonton, June 8: 26↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, June 5: 9 cases
Lithia, June 8: 11↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380
Dover, June 5: 22 cases
Dover, June 8: 22, NO NEW CASES

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
June 5: 595
June 8: 671

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
June 5: 2,493
June 8: 2,801

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
June 5: 59,993
June 8: 63,378

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
June 5: 88
June 8: 91

Total deaths of Florida residents:
June 5: 2,660
June 8: 2,712

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Hillsborough:

Total tests reported:
June 5: 66,088
June 8: 73,758

Awaiting testing:
June 5: 29
June 8: 31

Inconclusive tests:
June 5: 80
June 8: 83

Negative tests:
June 5: 63,454
June 8: 70,814

Positive tests:
June 5: 2,554
June 8: 2,861

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:

Total tests reported:
June 5: 1,135,865
June 8: 1,235,513

Awaiting testing:
June 5: 925
June 8: 963

Inconclusive tests:
June 5: 1,193
June 8: 1,024

Negative tests:
June 5: 1,073,452
June 8: 1,169,646

Positive tests:
June 5: 61,488
June 8: 64,904

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources: floridadisaster.org, Google population demographics

