Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 10 a.m. this morning, June 8, 2020, since last Friday morning on June 5, 2020.
NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Dover.
Since Friday morning on June 5, Brandon (17 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Riverview and Ruskin each having 13 new cases and Riverview, Valrico having 10 new cases, Wimauma having eight new cases, Seffner having five new cases, Gibsonton having four new cases, Sun City Center having three new cases and Apollo Beach and Lithia each having two new cases.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, June 5: 144 cases
Riverview, June 8: 157↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, June 5: 143 cases
Brandon, June 8: 160↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, June 5: 77 cases
Ruskin, June 8: 90↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, June 5: 43 cases
Wimauma, June 8: 51↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, June 5: 54 cases
Valrico, June 8: 64↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, June 5: 27 cases
Sun City Center, June 8: 29↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, June 5: 21 cases
Apollo Beach, June 8: 23↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, June 5: 33 cases
Seffner, June 8: 38↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, June 5: 22 cases
Gibsonton, June 8: 26↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, June 5: 9 cases
Lithia, June 8: 11↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, June 5: 22 cases
Dover, June 8: 22, NO NEW CASES
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
June 5: 595
June 8: 671
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
June 5: 2,493
June 8: 2,801
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
June 5: 59,993
June 8: 63,378
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
June 5: 88
June 8: 91
Total deaths of Florida residents:
June 5: 2,660
June 8: 2,712
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Hillsborough:
Total tests reported:
June 5: 66,088
June 8: 73,758
Awaiting testing:
June 5: 29
June 8: 31
Inconclusive tests:
June 5: 80
June 8: 83
Negative tests:
June 5: 63,454
June 8: 70,814
Positive tests:
June 5: 2,554
June 8: 2,861
COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:
Total tests reported:
June 5: 1,135,865
June 8: 1,235,513
Awaiting testing:
June 5: 925
June 8: 963
Inconclusive tests:
June 5: 1,193
June 8: 1,024
Negative tests:
June 5: 1,073,452
June 8: 1,169,646
Positive tests:
June 5: 61,488
June 8: 64,904
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources: floridadisaster.org, Google population demographics