The Silver Ring Café has been a staple in the Riverview area for more than 26 years and recently it has been working to make an even bigger difference in the community.

Dana Neville and her mother, Rosemarie Neville, are co-owners of the shop and, like most business owners, the COVID-19 pandemic affected their livelihood.

“Our business was affected early on,” Dana said. “Local businesses, Ring Power, Boyette Animal Hospital and Tampa Bay Water ordered large orders from us in an attempt to keep us alive. We talked about adjusting our hours and then decided we could make a difference in the community; people need to eat.”

Dana, her family and friends all pulled together to help each other out in these difficult times.

“I had a few customers and friends reach out to me personally wanting to support us by supporting front liners,” Dana said. “We ran with that. This was a way to keep my employees working and feed the people. We discounted our prices and we started accepting donations from family and friends first. We were posting all of our deliveries to our Facebook page, then customers began making donations.”

The Silver Ring Café Riverview delivered food to Tampa General Hospital, Temple Terrace Fire Stations No. 1 and 2, Hillsborough County Medical Examiners Office and Moffitt, to mention a few. If the café got a call about needing food, Dana and her staff did their very best to deliver food to fill the need.

“My brother, Attorney David Neville, and a friend of his, Dr. Kevin Lee, bought 100 lunches for Pinellas Park P.D.,” Dana said. “I had a friend collect donations, we discounted prices and we sent 75 bagged lunches to A Kid’s Place in Valrico. I am a huge believer in shopping small and local. My boyfriend of 11 years is also self-employed and we strive to support small businesses.”

Dana feels helping others is in her blood.

“My maternal grandparents were extremely involved in the betterment of their community and always giving back,” she said. “My grandmother on my dad’s side volunteered at a nursing home for years and was always involved in her church. We were the family that always had room at the dinner table for one more during the holidays.”

To learn more about Silver Ring Café in Riverview, visit its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Silver-Ring-Riverview-145326312171334/ or contact Dana at 677-1487.

The café is located at 7419 US Hwy. 301 in Riverview. The café’s hours of operation are Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and is closed on Sundays.