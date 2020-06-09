Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 10 a.m. this morning, June 9, 2020, in the past 24 hours.
NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Wimauma, Sun City Center, Gibsonton, Lithia and Dover.
In the past 24 hours, Riverview (eight new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having four new cases, Valrico and Apollo Beach each having two new cases and Ruskin and Seffner each having one new case.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, June 8 157 cases
Riverview, June 9: 165↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, June 8: 160 cases
Brandon, June 9: 164↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, June 8: 90 cases
Ruskin, June 9: 91↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, June 8: 51 cases
Wimauma, June 9: 51, NO NEW CASES
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, June 8: 64 cases
Valrico, June 9: 66↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, June 8: 29 cases
Sun City Center, June 9: 29, NO NEW CASES
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, June 8: 23 cases
Apollo Beach, June 9: 25↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, June 8: 38 cases
Seffner, June 9: 39↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, June 8: 26 cases
Gibsonton, June 9: 26, NO NEW CASES
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, June 8: 11 cases
Lithia, June 9: 11, NO NEW CASES
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, June 8: 22 cases
Dover, June 9: 22, NO NEW CASES
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
June 8: 671
June 9: 689
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
June 8: 2,801
June 9: 2,862
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
June 8: 63,378
June 9: 64,448
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
June 8: 91
June 9: 93
Total deaths of Florida residents:
June 8: 2,712
June 9: 2,765
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Hillsborough:
Total tests reported:
June 8: 73,758
June 9: 74,859
Awaiting testing:
June 8: 31
June 9: 31
Inconclusive tests:
June 8: 83
June 9: 84
Negative tests:
June 8: 70,814
June 9: 71,852
Positive tests:
June 8: 2,861
June 9: 2,924
COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:
Total tests reported:
June 8: 1,235,513
June 9: 1,259,283
Awaiting testing:
June 8: 963
June 9: 978
Inconclusive tests:
June 8: 1,024
June 9: 1,100
Negative tests:
June 8: 1,169,646
June 9: 1,192,305
Positive tests:
June 8: 64,904
June 9: 66,000
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources: floridadisaster.org, Google population demographics