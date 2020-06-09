Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 10 a.m. this morning, June 9, 2020, in the past 24 hours.

NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Wimauma, Sun City Center, Gibsonton, Lithia and Dover.

In the past 24 hours, Riverview (eight new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having four new cases, Valrico and Apollo Beach each having two new cases and Ruskin and Seffner each having one new case.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, June 8 157 cases

Riverview, June 9: 165↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, June 8: 160 cases

Brandon, June 9: 164↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, June 8: 90 cases

Ruskin, June 9: 91↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, June 8: 51 cases

Wimauma, June 9: 51, NO NEW CASES

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, June 8: 64 cases

Valrico, June 9: 66↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, June 8: 29 cases

Sun City Center, June 9: 29, NO NEW CASES

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, June 8: 23 cases

Apollo Beach, June 9: 25↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, June 8: 38 cases

Seffner, June 9: 39↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, June 8: 26 cases

Gibsonton, June 9: 26, NO NEW CASES

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, June 8: 11 cases

Lithia, June 9: 11, NO NEW CASES

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, June 8: 22 cases

Dover, June 9: 22, NO NEW CASES

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

June 8: 671

June 9: 689

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

June 8: 2,801

June 9: 2,862

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

June 8: 63,378

June 9: 64,448

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

June 8: 91

June 9: 93

Total deaths of Florida residents:

June 8: 2,712

June 9: 2,765

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Hillsborough:

Total tests reported:

June 8: 73,758

June 9: 74,859

Awaiting testing:

June 8: 31

June 9: 31

Inconclusive tests:

June 8: 83

June 9: 84

Negative tests:

June 8: 70,814

June 9: 71,852

Positive tests:

June 8: 2,861

June 9: 2,924

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:

Total tests reported:

June 8: 1,235,513

June 9: 1,259,283

Awaiting testing:

June 8: 963

June 9: 978

Inconclusive tests:

June 8: 1,024

June 9: 1,100

Negative tests:

June 8: 1,169,646

June 9: 1,192,305

Positive tests:

June 8: 64,904

June 9: 66,000

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources: floridadisaster.org, Google population demographics