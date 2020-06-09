Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 10 a.m. this morning, June 9, 2020, in the past 24 hours.

NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Wimauma, Sun City Center, Gibsonton, Lithia and Dover.

In the past 24 hours, Riverview (eight new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having four new cases, Valrico and Apollo Beach each having two new cases and Ruskin and Seffner each having one new case.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, June 8 157 cases
Riverview, June 9: 165↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, June 8: 160 cases
Brandon, June 9: 164↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, June 8: 90 cases
Ruskin, June 9: 91↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, June 8: 51 cases
Wimauma, June 9: 51, NO NEW CASES

Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, June 8: 64 cases
Valrico, June 9: 66↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, June 8: 29 cases
Sun City Center, June 9: 29, NO NEW CASES

Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, June 8: 23 cases
Apollo Beach, June 9: 25↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, June 8: 38 cases
Seffner, June 9: 39↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, June 8: 26 cases
Gibsonton, June 9: 26, NO NEW CASES

Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, June 8: 11 cases
Lithia, June 9: 11, NO NEW CASES

Dover population: 3,380
Dover, June 8: 22 cases
Dover, June 9: 22, NO NEW CASES

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
June 8: 671
June 9: 689

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
June 8: 2,801
June 9: 2,862

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
June 8: 63,378
June 9: 64,448

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
June 8: 91
June 9: 93

Total deaths of Florida residents:
June 8: 2,712
June 9: 2,765

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Hillsborough:

Total tests reported:
June 8: 73,758
June 9: 74,859

Awaiting testing:
June 8: 31
June 9: 31

Inconclusive tests:
June 8: 83
June 9: 84

Negative tests:
June 8: 70,814
June 9: 71,852

Positive tests:
June 8: 2,861
June 9: 2,924

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:

Total tests reported:
June 8: 1,235,513
June 9: 1,259,283

Awaiting testing:
June 8: 963
June 9: 978

Inconclusive tests:
June 8: 1,024
June 9: 1,100

Negative tests:
June 8: 1,169,646
June 9: 1,192,305

Positive tests:
June 8: 64,904
June 9: 66,000

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources: floridadisaster.org, Google population demographics

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR