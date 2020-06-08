The Apollo Beach Woman’s Club (ABWC) awarded $18,700 in college scholarships this year due to the hard work of its members and donations from Eileen Sengstock, Catherine Goodrich and the Estate of Betty Fay.

Twelve recipients from East Bay and Lennard High Schools who are attending a four-year Florida university received $1,500 and one recipient who is obtaining a two-year degree at a community college received $700.

“Normally, the students are presented the scholarships at ABWC’s May luncheon,” said member Kimberley Alkins. “Due to the present circumstances, this was not possible. Certificates were mailed to each recipient with a letter wishing them much success in their college experience and career. They have all worked very hard and deserve this award.”

The scholarship awards are subject to funds available. To be eligible, the scholarship applicant must be assigned to attend either East Bay or Lennard High Schools, plan to attend a Florida college or university, and submit a complete application by the deadline.

The 2020 college scholarship recipients from East Bay High School, with their intended college majors in parentheses, are Ashley Aagard, University of South Florida (biomedical science); Gabriela Chitica, University of Florida (finance); Vivian Do, University of South Florida (accounting); Daniela Dominguez, Hillsborough Community College (child psychology); Saphyra Dulcio, University of South Florida (psychiatry); Ada Liu, University of Florida (OB-GYN), Aya Rahmani, University of South Florida (biology research); and Madison Tuch, Florida State University (child psychology).

The recipients from Lennard High School are Willow Morgan, Florida Atlantic University (social studies teacher); Marisol Neri-Baxcajay, University of South Florida (nursing); Rosalba Neri-Baxcajay, University of South Florida (nursing); Kelsy Arteago, Florida State University (computer engineering); and Michael Antonio Lowery, University of South Florida (political science).

“Thank you to the ABWC Scholarship Committee: Sharon Vasquez, chairperson; Brenda Fricks; Brenda Harewood; and Yolanda Sullivan,” said Alkins.

To learn more about the club, visit www.apollobeachwomansclub.com.