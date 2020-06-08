Dr. Earl Lennard was a longtime educator who served as Hillsborough County’s superintendent of schools and as its supervisor of elections. Last month, a group of local students received a head start in life in his memory.

Lennard became a teacher in Hillsborough schools in 1963, working his way up to the top post in 1996. He held that position for nine years and was appointed as supervisor of elections from 2009 to 2012.

At the age of 77, he passed away on December 23, 2019. In honor of Lennard, this scholarship was created in hopes of helping high school students further their education.

The Dr. Earl Lennard Scholarship was made possible by many supporters including Riverview Woman’s Club, the Greater Riverview Community and Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce (GRCC) members.

Scholarship winners must have been accepted into a two or four-year college/university or an accredited trade school in the state of Florida. The application also recommended having a good academic standing, earning community service hours and involvement in extracurricular activities.

Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce was able to reward four high school seniors a $1,000 scholarship.

One student was chosen from Riverview High School, Lennard High School and East Bay High School and one high school senior of a GRCC member. These scholarship recipients are Allison Powers (Riverview High School), Chanel Campbell (Lennard High School), Ashley Aagaard (East Bay High School) and Willow Morgan (GRCC Family Member).

Allison Powers has a 3.31 GPA and has been accepted into FGCU. She has sights on becoming a veterinarian.

Chanel Campbell has a 3.9 GPA, has been accepted into USF as well as FSU and wants to major in nursing. Ashley Aagaard has a GPA of 3.95 and is looking to attend either USF or UCF after graduation, where she wants to major in biomedical sciences.

Willow Morgan, daughter of an GRCC member with Oops A Daisy Flowers and Gifts, has a 3.67 GPA, is looking to attend FAU after graduation and wants to major in social studies education.

The GRCC and Riverview Woman’s Club want to congratulate the 2020 Dr. Earl Lennard Scholarship winners and wish them luck in their future endeavors.

The GRCC partnered with Riverview Woman’s Club to create this scholarship to honor the late Dr. Earl Lennard.

The Greater Riverview community will always remember him saying, “I just hope that they remember that I worked hard to make a change and make a difference.”