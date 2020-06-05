Compiled by Jenny Bennett

Local Student Awarded Scholarship To Attend National Youth Legislative Training Conference In Washington D.C.

The American Association of Christian Schools (AACS) is pleased to announce that Joshua Poole, the son of Payton and Pamela Poole, from Lithia has been granted a scholarship to attend the annual AACS Youth Legislative Training Conference in Washington D.C. to be held from Monday-Friday, July 6-10.

Joshua is a senior at Providence Christian School in Riverview. He is a part of a select group of students chosen from AACS member schools nationwide to attend this conference where he will be provided the valuable opportunity to learn the workings of our political system.

More than just a series of lectures on political theory and philosophy, this conference also gives students an opportunity to participate in a mock senate, meet their senators and representatives and tour historical sites in Washington D.C., including the U.S. Capitol, the Monuments and Arlington Cemetery.

One of the oldest national voices for Christian education, AACS represents approximately 100,000 students and teachers in approximately 730 schools throughout the United States and in several foreign countries. With national offices in Tennessee and Washington D.C., the AACS currently has member schools in 43 states and 38 states or regional associations.

County Fairgrounds Host Drive-In Water Circus

During these difficult and uncertain times with social distancing playing an important role in our daily lives, what better way for the entire family to witness first-class live entertainment than from the safety of their car?

Just like the old-time drive-in theaters, visitors of the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds can view an all-new water circus with one-of-a-kind attractions featuring performers from around the globe. The 30-minute act includes acrobats, jugglers, hula hoops, aerialists and features the only jet ski cyclone daredevil duo in North America.

The event is free, but donations are greatly appreciated.

Shows take place at 12 Noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. from Thursday-Sunday, June 4-7 and 12 Noon, 2 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. from Thursday-Sunday, June 11-14.

Cars will be parked 6 feet apart and parking will begin 30 minutes before the show and will be first-come, first-served. Viewers must remain in their vehicles, and there are no bathrooms or waste facilities.

The Hillsborough County Fairgrounds are located at 215 Sydney Washer Rd. in Dover.

Community Water Wise Award Program Extension

Tampa Bay Water has extended the landscape application submission deadline to Monday, August 31 for the Community Water Wise Awards. The awards, sponsored by Tampa Bay Water, were created to recognize individuals and businesses committed to conserving water resources and protecting the environment by using Florida-Friendly Landscaping principles.

Winning entries will receive a handmade mosaic stepping stone or a plaque option for businesses.

If you have more questions regarding the Community Water Wise Award program, please visit www.tampabaywaterwise.org.

Relief For Special Needs Families

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected everyone’s lives, especially those of families that have children and young adults with autism. Part of Experienced Autism Alliance’s mission is to assist families, this is why it has created the Special Need Family Relief Program. Its goal is to help provide relief during this time of need.

Donations can be dropped at Dickey’s Barbeque Pit on 10463 Gibsonton Dr. in Riverview between 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

If you or someone you know is in need of assistance, please contact Experienced Autism Alliance at www.ea-all.org.

Library Book Drops Reopen The Hillsborough County Public Library Cooperative is working to restore library services to its customers in a gradual and safe manner. The first step is to open book drops to accept returns at locations such as Bloomingdale Regional Public Library.

Book drops will be Monday-Friday and you can return books there regardless of where you borrowed them from. Your returned items will be placed into quarantine and will still appear as ‘checked out’ on your account. They will be checked in when safety and staffing permits.

Check HCPLC.org for the latest library information.