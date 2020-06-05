RCP America, a Tampa-based company, has developed and produced a self-sanitizing, spray-on coating called KOC-86 that kills viruses, bacteria, mold, fungi and other microorganisms 24 hours a day, seven days a week for six months. KOC-86 can be safely applied to all surfaces with a fogger to evenly cover hard-to-reach areas.

Cleaning and safety standards have never been more important than they are right now. Every business, industry and individual is committed to protecting themselves, their staff and their customers from spreading the COVID-19 virus. With KOC-86, this protection can be used indoors and outdoors in places such as schools, gyms, playgrounds, amusement parks and businesses of all kinds.

The self-sanitizing coating is activated by UV light and titanium dioxide (TiO2), both of which have been successfully used to disinfect drinking water for over 25 years. Areas that are common touch-point areas, such as light switches, door knobs and elevator buttons, can now be free of disease-spreading viruses with KOC-86.

RCP America has a team of 200 technicians who can visit your location to apply the self-sanitizing product, or they offer a do-it-yourself option

Dan Sills, general manager at Elder Ford, is using KOC-86 throughout its showroom and services areas.

Sills said Elder Ford is “committed to providing our customers the safest environment under these current conditions.”

Riverview resident Mike Lamb, CEO of RCP America, proudly explained, “Elder Ford is a family business and very involved in the community. We wanted to partner with them to launch our KOC-86.”

To prove to customers that surfaces really are sanitized, RCP America offers real-time testing with the world’s bestselling ATP Sanitation Monitoring System. In just 15 seconds, customers won’t have to wonder whether surfaces are clean, they’ll know it’s clean.

KOC-86 is OSHA-approved and lab tested with no side effects to people or pets. If your business requires proof of sanitization compliance, RCP America provides the necessary documentation to you.

To learn more about this self-sanitizing, spray-on protective coating that lasts six months, call or text 465-8794. You can visit the company online at www.rcpamerica.com/koc86.