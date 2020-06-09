By Brad Stager

As businesses open their doors following mandated closures from the public health response to the COVID-19 pandemic, owners are encountering new ways of dealing with their employees and customers.

When a small business doesn’t have an HR staff, often the company founder or president is the one writing and delivering policy changes to employees or adding a poster to the break room wall that the recently passed CARES Act requires. It is a situation that Vong Keovongsa says illustrates why he began his own business, My HR Advisor, after more than two decades of working in the HR field.

“Advisory and HR support services in a subscription-based model is essentially what we provide for startups and small businesses,” he said. “We’re helping our clients navigate the challenges they will be facing as a small business, as new legislation has been rolled out regarding employment practice and leave policies. That way the owner can focus on growing the business.”

Keovongsa added that easing the HR administrative burden for a business owner is beneficial whether or not there is a pandemic or other major crisis to deal with. “If you need to hire five people, I’m the one calling the employees and getting them onboarded,” he said.

Researching vendors who provide things like insurance benefits and payroll services to companies are among the tasks that My HR Advisor can help with, as well as interacting with those providers in the course of daily business.

“A typical client is going to be a small business that may need regular or occasional HR support and they want to be able to turn it over to an HR professional,” said Keovongsa. “We are here to save them money and time and become the external HR department for small businesses.”

While My HR Advisor operates externally, he and his team of certified HR professionals can work onsite as well, something that benefit and service providers may not do, according to Keovongsa.

“They might field some questions, but I’ve actually gone out with donuts and met with employees,” he said.

My HR Advisor supports companies throughout the Tampa Bay area (as well as beyond) and has added Karen Madden, who has 25 years of HR experience, as a senior-level advisor to focus on the Sarasota and Bradenton areas.

To learn more about how My HR Advisor can help you grow your business, visit myhradvisor.com or call 866-469-4777.