BAYADA Home Health Care Employees Teach Themselves How To Sew Masks

Office employees at the BAYADA Assistive Care State Programs (BSP) office in Brandon of BAYADA Home Health Care (bayada.com), a leading nonprofit provider of in-home healthcare and support services, banded together to watch YouTube videos and teach themselves how to sew masks, making over 100 comfort masks for its staff members in need.

These masks contribute to the many supplies BAYADA is currently in need of and is actively seeking donation from across the country.

Donations can be made to the organization by visiting BAYADA.com/Care4Covid or texting CARE4COVID to 41444.

Bass Pro Shops Donated Masks

Bass Pro Shops Founder Johnny Morris personally donated one million FDA-approved ASTM Level 1 Procedure Face Masks to healthcare workers and first responders working on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis across the United States.

In Tampa, a total of 6,000 of these masks will be donated to two facilities—Brandon Regional Hospital and the Palm Gardens of Sun City Center Assisted Living Facility.

Convoy of Hope is utilizing its national network of partners and volunteers to identify appropriate local hospitals and medical facilities and help distribute the masks based on areas’ needs and demands.

The donation will provide thousands of hard-to-find masks to every local community with a Bass Pro Shops or Cabela’s store, boat center, distribution center and White River Marine Group manufacturing facility—over 200 communities in total.

To support their efforts, visit www.convoyofhope.org/10mm.

SONIC Thanks Teachers With Donations

To recognize the entrepreneurial spirit driving teachers to meet their students’ distance learning needs during this difficult time, SONIC® Drive-In matched all donations to DonorsChoose on Teacher Appreciation Day, giving three Riverview teachers funds.

Christine Schreck at Boyette Springs Elementary School, Amanda Bromen at Bridgeprep Academy of Riverview and Amanda Kovach at Lillian Symmes Elementary School all received money for projects through the program.

Through Limeades for Learning®, SONIC donated $1 million to public school teacher requests across the country on Teacher Appreciation Day—Tuesday, May 5—supporting their endeavors to provide students with essential education resources.

Conley at Independence Academy was among the exceptional teachers whose project received funding.

“Teachers across the country face new and complex challenges to keep their students learning right now,” said Christi Woodworth, vice president for public relations for SONIC. “As we continue to celebrate teachers this Teacher Appreciation Month, we sincerely thank educators like Samantha Conley who are creatively keeping their students learning even as schools are closed. With SONIC’s $1 million donation match, we were able to help teachers obtain resources for their students and will continue to empower them throughout the year.”

SONIC is committed to helping teachers now in this time of need, and all year long. Through Limeades for Learning, SONIC has donated $16.6 million to public school teachers, helping more than 21,000 teachers and impacting more than 5.4 million students in public schools nationwide since 2009.

Visit LimeadesforLearning.com to learn about future funding opportunities and explore public school teacher requests in need of support.

Free Counseling Services From Healing The Broken Heart

To show appreciation for local first responders, educators, healthcare providers and mothers, Healing The Broken Heart, LLC Counseling Services is offering three counseling sessions for free via telehealth.

To learn more, email healingthebrokenheartllc@gmail.com or call 430-3113. Visit www.healingthebrokenheartllc.com for more information on Healing The Broken Heart, LLC Counseling Services.

Local Teachers Receive Recognition

Students and parents all over the country are more thankful than ever for their teachers after months to eLearning. The staff at Reddick Elementary in Wimauma were shown appreciation with signs in their yard from grateful parents.

Kindergarten teacher Karena Caputo proudly displayed her sign in her yard.

Taco YOLO Donates Cinco De Mayo Meals

Despite having to work during a pandemic on one of the nation’s favorite holidays, employees at Brandon Regional Hospital enjoyed delicious food on Cinco de Mayo thanks to a local restaurant. Taco YOLO in FishHawk Ranch teamed up with the Newsome High School Athletic Boosters and donated meals on May 5.

“We are honored to be a part of the community and were happy to donate to the brave men and women on the front lines of the pandemic helping members of our community,” said Taco YOLO’s Heath Hardin.

To learn more about Taco YOLO, visit www.tacoyolo.com.