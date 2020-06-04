No time to cook? Davenport’s Daily Delights has you covered. This isn’t meal prep or ready-to-cook meals, these are ready-to-serve meals ready for any family and any appetite. Have a special diet? Peggy and the team at Davenport’s Daily Delights also has you covered with vegetarian, keto, and other special diet options. There’s no subscription or commitment, and there’s a a new menu every week! In this episode we talk to Peggy about how her business has grown during the Coronavirus quarantine, her generosity in the community toward those who’ve been struggling financially and have been serving on the front lines of this crisis as well. Learn more about this amazing woman and her business on this week’s episode.

Website: https://davenportsdailydelights.com/