Water Filter Warehouse owner Dan Kelleher said his goal is to provide residents of the Tampa Bay area access to the highest quality of water in order to promote a healthier lifestyle.

Located at 3110 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico, adjacent to Kim’s Natural Pet Foods, Water Filter Warehouse offers a variety of filtration systems, from water coolers to drinking water systems to whole house water filtration systems, that will remove impurities such as iron, sulfur, bacteria and other contaminants that can be harmful to health, ruin appliances and stain fixtures. It also sells shower filters, gravity pitchers, straws that filter water and alkaline water.

With Florida’s shallow aquifer (which is why basements aren’t an option here), anything sprayed will permeate into the aquifer and eventually contaminate the water system. Poor quality water can mean white spots on glassware and fixtures, a white, scaly buildup on shower doors, dry hair or itchy skin or a funny smell or taste to water.

Water Filter Warehouse can correct these problems with any number of products.

“We sell anything and everything water,” said Kelleher, whose passion for clean water started as a young child growing up in Virginia and watching his father work in the industry.

“When I grew up I worked for every brand water company to learn from each one of them,” he said. “I started my own company and sell the best products that these companies offer.”

Kelleher, who noted, between him and his employees, they have more than 200 years of experience in the industry, said Water Filter Warehouse is a top 1 percent dealer for all of its manufacturers.

“We don’t get that distinction for not having knowledge about every product they have,” he said.

One relatively new concept attracting attention in recent years is electrolyzed water, that is generated using water, salt and electricity and is an eco-friendly product perfect to use for food sanitation (like fruits and vegetables), water purification and disinfecting surfaces.

“This system creates water that becomes a natural disinfectant and can safely kill 99.99 percent of viruses and bacteria,” said Kelleher.

Water Filter Warehouse’s store hours are Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. In-home consultations, which are complimentary, can be scheduled for Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Call 844-H20- TEAM (420-8326) or go to www.thewaterfilterwarehouse.com.